RACE fans are bracing for inclement weather on Wednesday, for one of the Bathurst 1000's most iconic off-track events.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting 10-30 millimetres on Wednesday, with rain most likely to fall in the afternoon and evening.
There's also a chance of a thunderstorm, with winds northerly 25-35 kmph increasing to 30-45 kmph in the morning then turning northwesterly 25 to 35 kmph in the evening.
Race fans will be hoping that rain falls late on Wednesday afternoon, because the Bathurst 1000 Transporter and Drivers' Parade is on.
The parade begins at 11am, before a full field signing session in Kings Parade from 12.15-2pm.
If there's a significant downpour, it'll be the second consecutive year that race fans have endured wet conditions for the parade.
Conditions across the entire Bathurst 1000 will be rather pleasant, compared to the warm weather the city has endured early in the week.
Wednesday will bring a high of 20 degrees and a low of 13, before a high of just 13 on Thursday and a low of three.
Friday will be slightly warmer with a high of 19 and a low of one, before a high of 18 and low of four on Saturday.
For race day on Sunday, the forecast will be a high of 20 and a low of one.
