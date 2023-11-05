TO SOME people, the transition from studying medicine to owning a phone repair shop would be quite an abrupt adjustment, but to Joel Benkoe, it just made sense.
At only 21-years-old, Mr Benkoe has opened a new business, SOS Phone Repairs along William Street.
The business has been softly open to the public since Monday, September 18, with a grand opening held on Tuesday, October 3, with treats and lollies given to attendees.
"There will also be 12 days of grand opening deals, so there will be a different deal each day, whether that's discounts on accessories on screens or repairs," Mr Benkoe said.
The store provides all of the services that you can expect from a phone repair shop, and the sale of accessories including phone cases, screen protectors, and more.
"We fix all kinds of devices, so that's iPhones, Androids, tablets, laptops, gaming consoles, and anything you can think of that is electronic in that sort of realm," Mr Benkoe said.
"We do call-outs as well, so we help businesses with POS systems and Eftpos machines and all that kind of stuff that they can't get a hold of big companies for, modems, all that kind of jazz.
"And people needing help setting up new computers or printers, and connecting it all to their home."
But the most important thing to Mr Benkoe, is being able to help people with all their tech related issues.
"We're here to help with anything ... and if we can't help them, there's no fee," he said.
This is something that comes naturally to Mr Benkoe, as he has been assisting with his parents' business since he was eight years old, and clearly has an intrinsic desire to help others.
This was highlighted when he began studying medicine, but ultimately had to halt these studies due to illnesses in the family.
"So instead of saving lives [through medicine], I'm sort of saving lives by fixing people's phones, because phones are sort of everything to everyone these days."
This was all to pay tribute to his late grandmother, who worked for many years under the philosophy of helping others in any way that she could, whether simply with a smile, or by fixing something.
"I've had elderly people come in and they've had cherished pictures of their grand-kids and they've broke their phone and haven't backed it up to anywhere, so I've sort of been able to save that for them," he said.
"That's sort of the main reason why we all do it."
Mr Benkoe said he would welcome anyone with tech related concerns to either pop into the store, which is located next to Family First Credit Union, or to call on 6331 4140.
"We're friendly and easy to approach, so nothing is ever a silly question, we're happy for everybody to come in and it doesn't cost anything for a chat," he said.
