240 PLAYERS, 620 matches, and four days of national level tennis.
This was all a part of the Bathurst Spring Open and Junior Event, which was held at the Bathurst Tennis Centre from Friday, September 29 until Monday, October 2.
Hundreds of people travelled across the state, and across the country to take part in the national event, which was sanctioned by Tennis Australia.
There were players from as far as Hobart and Victoria, Sydney and Dubbo, and several other areas from across the region, with approximately 90 per cent of participants travelling from outside of Bathurst.
Overall, there were 30 different categories of competition held over the weekend, which spanned from the doubles, mixed, singles, and different age and tennis level events.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow attended the event on Monday, October 2, and captured some of the action from the tennis courts.
