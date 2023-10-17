GROWING a family of cannabis plants in a backyard shed brought a man close to time behind bars, a court has heard.
Jonathon Peter Barker, 42, of Trinity Drive, Kelso was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on September 27, 2023 after he previously pleaded guilty to having a prohibited drug and cultivating a prohibited plant.
Court documents state a man was in a police pursuit heading along Eleven Mile Drive in Eglinton about 3.15pm on October 6, 2022 before he stopped at Barker's home.
Once police arrived at the Eleven Mile Drive property, officers spoke to the driver and his passenger in Barker's shed when they spotted a small mezzanine level.
Police then found a hydroponic setup in the shed with six metre-tall cannabis plants under UV lamps.
Police noticed the plants had been freshly watered before they established a crime scene.
During conversation with Barker, he said the drugs were his "medication" and that he had switched drinking alcohol for drugs.
Barker was then arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
About one month prior on September 3, 2022 about 3.15pm, Barker was in the rear passenger seat of a silver Toyota Corolla, which was involved in a separate police pursuit.
The vehicle crashed head on with another car before the driver and another passenger ran off, while Barker stood nearby.
Police arrested Barker and took him to Bathurst Police Station, where he was found with 0.73 grams of methamphetamine.
Legal Aid solicitor Simone Thackray told the court Barker had an "emotional" state of mind at the time of both offences following the death of a friend and a separate car accident.
"You've had a lot of trauma and I'm sure it's hard to work through, but if you fail to do what I say, you're seriously looking at jail," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said to Barker.
Barker was placed on a community correction order for two years with the condition he has no drugs or alcohol.
He must also partake in the Weigelli rehabilitation program.
