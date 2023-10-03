A NEW sale record could be set for Mount Panorama now that a stunning Conrod Straight property has hit the market.
The listing went live just as Race Week got under way in Bathurst, and already it is garnering attention from international buyers wanting to own a piece of the iconic mountain.
Raine and Horne Bathurst has been enlisted to sell 457 Conrod Straight, which includes two houses, a swimming pool, established gardens and a reflective pond, all set on five acres.
The property is listed with a price guide of $5 million, a figure Raine and Horne Bathurst director Grant Maskill-Dowton is confident it could achieve.
If it does, it would set a new sale record for Mount Panorama.
"It is a very, very unique proposition that I feel deserves every cent that it will get and will set a new benchmark based on that," Mr Maskill-Dowton said.
Bolstering confidence is the interest the property has already attracted from prospective buyers, including people working in the motor sport industry.
"We have taken a huge amount of inquiry over the weekend and, just generally, on our social media platforms, it has blown it out of the water with level of inquiry on that [post] being shared and video watching," Mr Maskill-Dowton said.
"The video has been watched 68,000 times and had just shy of 100 shares just off our local Facebook page since Friday evening.
"... It's been international inquiry, the genuine inquiry, which has probably been based on selling next door a few years ago internationally as well.
"I have had quite a few contacts over the weekend that have got those sort of contacts, whether it be race car enthusiasts or race car drivers, but mainly international [people] has been the genuine inquiry so far."
It's a very real possibility that the property could be purchased by a race car driver, given two-time Bathurst 12 Hour winner Kenny Habul purchased a property on Conrod Straight in 2020.
Adding to the appeal of this particular property is the age of the main house, which is just 14 years old and was ahead of its time when it was built.
It includes stunning views from floor to ceiling windows, an open-concept kitchen with high-quality appliances, and a separate study or home office with custom cabinetry.
"It is probably the most iconic property on Mount Panorama really, because of its style and its age," Mr Maskill-Dowton said.
Meanwhile, the generous four-bedroom guest cottage offers fully-furnished separate accommodation and an extensive deck entertaining area with a barbecue and soaring views over Bathurst towards the mountains.
It is perfect for hosting guests or generating rental income during race weeks.
The property will go to auction on November 17, 2023.
