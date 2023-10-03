Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Raine and Horne Bathurst lists Mount Panorama property for sale

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
October 4 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A NEW sale record could be set for Mount Panorama now that a stunning Conrod Straight property has hit the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.