YOUNG Attikus Newton will have the important job when a fundraising walk returns to Bathurst this weekend.
The four-year-old will be cutting the ribbon and acting as the official ambassador for the HeartKids event by the Macquarie River.
A big responsibility? It is, but the little boy has shown he can handle a challenge, having already endured three major heart surgeries, the first of which came when he was only 10 days old.
His mum, Kirra Wright, who is organising this year's local fundraising walk for the HeartKids charity, says Attikus is a "little trooper" who is looking forward to some normality in his life after his most recent time in hospital.
According to Ms Wright, it was a "very complicated pregnancy" from the beginning.
An amniocentesis - a diagnostic test during pregnancy to assess whether the baby has a serious health condition - at 15 weeks caused her waters to rupture, she said.
"We were told we had 48 hours and I would deliver Attikus very early and, unfortunately, he wouldn't make it," she said.
"But this little one kept going. He was a little trooper and just kept fighting."
A 20-week scan identified hypoplastic right heart - "his bottom chamber wasn't formed properly and he couldn't pump the blood up to his lungs".
"So as he was in utero, it was fine, but when he was born, it would become a big problem," Ms Wright said
"And then we also had the problems of the ruptured waters.
"It was kind of like it was Russian roulette with him: we needed to get him to 30 or 32 weeks to be big enough to survive birth with his heart side of it, but then we were also told that when your waters do break, you have a child not long after, so we also had to try to keep him in there."
In the end, Attikus was born at 35 weeks, at which time Ms Wright said "we really got to see what was going on with the heart".
He had open heart surgery at just 10 days old.
"They went in there and put a little band around his pulmonary artery to restrict the blood flow because he didn't have that structure there that could regulate how much got pumped to the lungs," Ms Wright said.
"It was just pumping way too much blood through him and it would have just flooded out his lungs.
"The first open heart surgery was at 10 days old and then we had our Glenn procedure [where the surgeon disconnects the superior vena cava from the heart and connects it to the pulmonary artery] at four months old."
The most recent surgery, Fontan surgery, which rewired his heart, had to wait until Attikus was a certain weight.
Ms Wright said HeartKids - which describes itself as being "dedicated to supporting families impacted by congenital or childhood acquired heart disease" - had been "with us every step of the way".
"Every time Attikus has had an admission into hospital, they're by his bedside checking in; constantly checking in with me," she said.
One of HeartKids' representatives at Westmead, Ms Wright said, "would come and give him [Attikus] gifts, she would come and sit by his bedside and talk to me and talk to him".
"She got all these heart beads for us. And anything we needed, she was there.
"They [HeartKids] are just such a beautiful organisation in general."
She said it made a big difference to talk to someone who had been through the same experience themselves.
"I wasn't talking to just anybody, it was someone who had the knowledge who could come in and say I understand the sleepless nights, I understand the stress, just how it all works."
Last year's first Two Feet and a Heartbeat fundraising walk in Bathurst for HeartKids attracted a happy crowd of parents and kids to the Macquarie River precinct and Ms Wright is hoping for another successful event this month.
This year's walk will be held this Sunday, October 15 starting at 9am at Bicentennial Park in Stanley Street.
Participants will be able to do a four-kilometre or eight-kilometre walk.
Ms Wright, who lives in Orange, says she was happy to be involved with the Bathurst event when she was approached.
As well as Attikus cutting the ribbon, his brother and sister Jayden (who will be reading a poem) and Alaycia Wright will be involved.
Ms Wright said Attikus will likely be on a heart transplant list when he is older, but she is looking forward to some normality for him for the moment.
"Realistically, he's had all he can for what is happening with his heart," she said.
"Last year, we sat down with the surgeon and asked what is the timeframe that we'll be given with Attikus, and they said probably around his 30s and 40s, he'll start seeing a bit of difference on how the heart works and how it affects certain organs.
"We're always told he'll be able to run a marathon, but he'll never be able to win a marathon.
"His oxygen levels are up at normal now - 97 and 98 per cent. We were sitting down in the 70s. He would get quite tired quite a lot. He would catch bugs and stuff like that a lot more.
"Now he has a bit of normality."
After a disrupted year in which he was being prepared for surgery, Attikus is now going back to preschool, Ms Wright said.
"As it stands at the moment, his cardiologist is happy and his surgeon's happy and it [his heart] is doing everything that they would expect it to be doing."
Go to www.twofeetheartbeat.org.au/events/108/bathurst-nsw-2023 for more information about the Bathurst fundraising walk.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.