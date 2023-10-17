A MAN who threatened to kill someone over a phone call has discovered he "clearly" has an alcohol problem, a court has heard.
Andrew Keegan, 32, of Harris Street, Bathurst was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on September 27, 2023 after he pleaded guilty to intimidation and contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO).
Police said they went to a home in Bathurst about 4pm on April 9 following reports of a man threatening to kill someone, court documents reveal.
After speaking with the victim, police discovered Keegan said "I'm going to kill you" as the victim was on the phone to her father.
But, it was a fake phone call.
Keegan was then found by police asleep in a shed before he was spoken to and served with a provisional AVO.
Three hours later, police went back to the home as the victim was collecting her belongings and leaving.
The officers spoke with neighbours, including a witness who said she heard a man say "I'm going to kill you" before calling police.
Keegan went to Bathurst Police Station on June 29, where he was arrested and charged.
In an effort to give context, Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Usman Naveed told the court his client had been abusing alcohol at the time.
Mr Naveed also said while the threat was "significant", it was directed over the phone to someone else.
"He was struggling financially and there was a build up of bills that led to increased drinking and arguments," Mr Naveed said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said it was clear Keegan had an alcohol problem and was using it as a crutch.
"I'll give you points for acknowledging that you've got a problem," Ms Ellis said.
"I understand that all sorts of things were hitting you from the left and right, but this behaviour is the first for you."
Keegan was placed on a community correction order for 18 months.
As part of his sentence, Keegan must also do 60 hours of unpaid community service work.
