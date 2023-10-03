Western Advocate
Central West Pregnancy and Infant Loss support group begins

By Grace Ryan
Updated October 3 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 5:00pm
Trigger warning: This story is about pregnancy and infant death. There is a photo of a deceased baby further down. If you or someone you know is struggling contact SANDS (1300 072 637) or Beyond Blue (1300 22 4636)

