TO have your name etched on the Peter Brock Trophy is sign of greatness in Australian motor sport, and there's something special about seeing the silver cup on Mount Panorama.
Supercars fans know that just as much as the drivers who compete for the trophy each year, which was why they were keen to get up close to it when it arrived in Bathurst on October 3, 2023.
It was officially welcomed to the home of Australian motor sport by defending Bathurst 1000 champions Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander.
The pair - who will go into Sunday's race as rivals, not teammates - have won the trophy together twice before, in 2020 and 2022.
Tander said it was a great feeling to be back in Bathurst as a defending champion.
"Every time you come to Bathurst and you drive into town for the first time and you see the Mount Panorama Bathurst sign on the side of the hill, you don't need any extra motivation, but it's certainly a very nice feeling knowing you're coming back as the defending champion," he said.
"So, very special time of year, one that we always look forward to. You can see, there's plenty of excitement around the place, so I can't wait to get started."
After the official proceedings, fans got their chance to take photos with the Peter Brock Trophy against the backdrop of the Mount Panorama circuit.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Brett Ayerst was walking around the mountain when he happened across the drivers and the trophy.
He couldn't believe his luck when he got to put his hands on the silverware and have his photo taken with it.
"I got to touch is, so very rare," he said.
"I noticed that the drivers don't like touching it because it's bad luck before the race, but we're here to enjoy it and watch it, so it's a great experience."
Mr Ayerst made the 12-hour drive from Brisbane to Bathurst to witness the 60th running of the Bathurst 1000 in person.
It's not his first pilgrimage to the mountain, having been to other Great Races before, including the 50th anniversary.
This year, he is being joined at the track by his son, a friend of his son, and another couple.
They will be camping in the paddock area behind the pit complex and hope to be standing next to the start line when the engines fire up at 11.15am on Sunday morning.
As to who he is backing in the race, Mr Ayerst will be supporting Erebus lead drivers Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown to be on the podium after 161 laps.
"I like Brodie. In full respect of Shane [van Gisbergen] and Triple Eight, I like that the fact is Brodie is leading [the championship], so I wish them all the very best for it," he said.
"And Will - obviously, Will's a great guy, so I'm going for Erebus."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.