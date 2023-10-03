OVER 1600 customers in Kelso are without power after an unplanned interruption.
According to Essential Energy, 1676 customers have been without power since at least 1.06pm on Tuesday, October 3.
The reason for the interruption remains unknown, with Essential Energy currently investigating the outage.
It remains unknown when power will be restored.
More to come.
