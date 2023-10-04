HE impressed at his first outing at the Sandown 500, and now superstar Frenchman Kevin Estre is eyeing off Bathurst glory.
It's been four years since Estre last competed at Mount Panorama, but back then he was behind the wheel of a Porsche 911 GT3 R.
The car, which he shared with David Calvert-Jones and Jaxon Evans, crashed out on lap 37 of the Bathurst 12 Hour.
This time, he'll be taking on the challenge of the mountain in a Gen3 Ford Mustang Supercar, a car that's never been raced on this track before.
That in itself comes with some challenges, particularly with Estre's GT background.
"This has a lot less aero and this track has a lot of fast corners ... so you definitely have to reposition yourself on how much aero you have, how much grip you have in these fast corners," he said.
"Braking is also very difficult, you know, braking down the hill, off camber or in the Cutting, turning with a car with no ABS and quite heavy like this and right-foot braking, which for me is kind of new.
"These are the big challenges for this track, and also having the walls very close, so you have to be on the limit, but for sure not going over the limit otherwise you crash the car, and that's definitely not what we need for this weekend."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
But he's coming into the Bathurst 1000 in good form, with a sixth place finish to his name that he earned with Supercars rookie Matt Payne at the Sandown 500 just two and a half weeks ago.
It was a result that exceeded his own expectations for his first Supercars event.
"I was not sure what to expect really," Estre said.
"I knew I was not going to be dead last, but I also didn't know if I was going to be good enough to stay at P7 where Matt qualified our car, and in the end it turned out that I brought the car back in P3, so it was actually a bit better than I expected, than what I dreamt of, which is good.
"It was good, I think, to build up a good result for the team and for me as well to build up the confidence for this race."
Coming into the endurance races as a co-driver with no Supercars experience, Estre has leaned on the team at Grove Racing to become familiar with the Mustang.
While the man he's sharing the #19 with is at the start of his career, Grove's other car, the #26, will be piloted by two former Bathurst 1000 winners, David Reynolds and Garth Tander, the latter coming into the weekend as the defending champion.
Their guidance has been a godsend for the Frenchman in his preparations for both Sandown and Bathurst.
"I learned a lot from the three teammates," Estre said.
"Matt is definitely the one that has the least experience when you compare to Garth and Dave, but he's very quick, very committed.
"I think we both have the same feedback on the car, which is very important when you do endurance races like this, and the rest is just trying to have fun and bring a good result for the team."
And what does a good result look like?
For Estre, it's a top five finish, but he's made no secret of the fact he wants to be standing on the top step of the podium at the end of the 161-lap thriller.
"Every race I enter, my goal is to win, and I think that has to be our goal for this weekend, although I know it's going to be very difficult and the level of the competition is super high, but I'm really confident in the team we have," he said.
"I think they work really well, are really smart people, and hopefully we can build up a really fast race car and do a faultless race.
"Top five would be great, but, definitely, I'm here for the win."
If he can do it, he will be just the 13th non-Australian driver to win the Bathurst 1000 in its 60-year history.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.