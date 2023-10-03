POLICE are urging motorists to plan ahead and drive safely when attending the Bathurst 1000.
With more than 40,000 visitors expected to arrive in Bathurst for the Great Race, a high-visibility policing operation will be running involving general duties and specialist police targeting speeding, drink and drug driving, mobile phone use and seat-belt offences.
Operation Bathurst 2023 commences on Thursday, October 5, and will continue until Sunday, October 8, to ensure the safety and security of competitors, officials and thousands of spectators expected at the Bathurst 1000.
Western Region Commander assistant commissioner Brett Greentree APM, said there will be a significant police presence on all roads leading to Bathurst.
"Road safety is everyone's responsibility and motorists should avoid putting themselves and other road users at risk," he said.
"Dangerous or irresponsible behavior by drivers will not be tolerated and people should do everything they can to ensure the safety of themselves and those around them.
"Random drug and alcohol testing will be in place in and around Bathurst, and racegoers are urged to take precautions to make sure they arrive and get home from the event safely."
The influx of visitors to Bathurst coincides with the end of the NSW school holidays and Assistant Commissioner Greentree urged motorists to be extra cautious on Western roads.
He also encouraged motorists to drive to the conditions, show patience and be courteous to other road users.
