Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Bathurst 1000 fans urged to 'plan ahead and drive safely' by police

Updated October 3 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 2:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

POLICE are urging motorists to plan ahead and drive safely when attending the Bathurst 1000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.