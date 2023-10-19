A MAN who "made a silly mistake" and was busted with drugs has begged for leniency from a court.
David Sean Tull, 58, of Middlemiss Place, Windradyne was sentenced in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on September 27, 2023 for having a prohibited drug.
According to court documents, police saw a car outside of a "known drug supply house" in Bathurst about 9.30am on August 13, 2023.
Police watched the car for about 30 seconds before Tull got inside and the vehicle headed west along Bonner Street in Kelso.
The car was then stopped by police moments later on Boyd Street.
Tull and the driver told police they were seeing their friend "Keith" before officers searched the vehicle.
The court heard police found a plastic resealable bag of white crystal power under the floor mat in the front passenger footwell.
Tull told police the 0.41 grams of "speed" was his.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read Tull's written plea of guilty aloud to the court, which detailed his feelings towards the matter.
"I feel stupid and made a silly mistake. It won't happen again," Tull wrote.
"Please be lenient ... I live a quiet, low key life. I'm not a threat to anyone or to the community."
Tull was convicted and fined $150.
