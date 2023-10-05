COREY Hughes has spent the last 12 years travelling to Mount Panorama with his father, to view the Great Race from the comfort of their track-side campsite.
But this year, Corey has had the opportunity to view the track from a whole new perspective.
This is because the beginning of the 2023 race week just happened to coincide with his 17th birthday, and to celebrate, on Tuesday, October 3, he spent the day at the iconic raceway.
"Actually, for my birthday, I got a helicopter ride. I'm going on a helicopter over the track," Corey said.
"It's something to look forward to. It's a different view and I guess it's a lot different from seeing it down at our level.
"Seeing it from a helicopter will definitely be very cool."
Corey said he was very excited to spend his afternoon, soaring at new heights, and seeing Bathurst from the air.
Then, he was treated to a Repco show, where he was able to see and put his hands on a famous Mount Panorama relic.
"We've got the Repco 60 year anniversary and they have pulled out the Peter Brock trophy and they've given away a few things," Corey said.
This was another special birthday treat for Corey, who received a free flag, hat, stubby holder, badge, and a few other bits and pieces.
But still, one of his most enjoyable race memories was from 2014, when he was invited into the winners' car.
"One of my favourite memories was at a young age, in 2014, when Chaz Mostert won. I got to sit in his car after he won the race and get some photos with him," Corey said.
Overall, his time at Mount Panorama is something he looks forward to every year.
"It's fun, it's my favourite time of the year. It's Christmas for car racing," he said.
"The cars, the sound, I love coming here and camping and getting away, it's a great break."
And it's a tradition that Corey thinks will "definitely" go on for "many years to come" and like every year since he was 5-years-old, Corey will be supporting Ford.
