Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Corey Hughes spent his 17th birthday at Mount Panorama for the Bathurst 1000

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated October 5 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

COREY Hughes has spent the last 12 years travelling to Mount Panorama with his father, to view the Great Race from the comfort of their track-side campsite.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.