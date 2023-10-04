Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Grove Penrite Racing unveils new copper-based livery for Bathurst

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
October 4 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A STRIKING copper livery has been unveiled for Grove Penrite Racing's Bathurst 1000 campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.