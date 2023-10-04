A STRIKING copper livery has been unveiled for Grove Penrite Racing's Bathurst 1000 campaign.
The team took its two Ford Mustangs to the top of Mount Panorama on October 3, 2023 to reveal the livery in front of fans for the first time.
Drivers Matt Payne and Kevin Estre pulled back the cover on the #19, while David Reynolds and Garth Tander showed off the new look for the #26.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
For the 2023 Supercars season, the two cars have been sporting mostly black liveries, making the copper look quite a change.
Penrite Brand Manager Jarrod Harding said they wanted something different for this year's Bathurst 1000.
"We have always designed our cars around reinforcing Penrite's proud Australian history or a particular product, however at Bathurst we usually like to try and sneak in some chrome gold that shines on the broadcast," he said.
"The combination of black and gold is special, however this year we wanted something different, which led to a chat with designer Peter Hughes who suggested the brushed copper effect, matched with the strong black and mono logos, which really gives the car a unique and sleek look that is sure to turn heads."
The team will be one to watch at Mount Panorama over the coming days, with the number #19 coming to the race off the back of a sixth-place finish at the Sandown 500, while two Bathurst 1000 winning drivers are at the helm of the #26.
One of them, Tander, is the defending champion.
This is his first year driving with the Grove team and sharing a car with Reynolds, but he's feeling good about the partnership heading into the biggest race of the year.
"Dave is a character, but certainly when he pulls the helmet on he's very fast, and very fast particularly here at Bathurst. He's a former winner himself in 2017," Tander said.
"We didn't have the Sandown 500 that we hoped. We had a really fast car, but we had a mechanical failure, so looking for a bit of redemption this weekend."
Supercars will hit the track for their first practice session on Thursday, October 5.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.