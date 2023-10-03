Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Tickford Racing's Declan Fraser chases another top 10 result at Bathurst 1000

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
October 4 2023 - 10:30am
HE had an eye-catching Bathurst 1000 debut last year and now Declan Fraser wants his first Great Race attempt as a full-time Supercars driver to be an even more memorable performance.

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

