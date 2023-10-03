THIS is a Bathurst Arts Trail weekend and it will also be the last for popular trail artists Bruce and Barbara Holmes.
They are moving to live in Sydney in the near future.
Bruce paints based mainly landscapes of the Central West, occasionally informed by items of historical interest.
Barbara's dramatic landscapes are in oils and acrylics, as well as drawing in pencil, pen, charcoal and paste.
Visit Bruce and Barbara at their home and studio at Mooney Valley Place, Bathurst.
Also open this weekend on the Bathurst Arts Trail are the studio spaces of Claire Newlyn (Bathurst), David Lake (Newbridge), Grahame Martin and Stephanie Field (Bathurst), Jane Patterson (Bathurst), Jenny Beach (Millthorpe), Jenny Stonestreet (Bathurst), Karen James (Mount Rankin), Kerry Twigg (Peel), Malcolm Booby (Saturday only) (Peel), and also the galleries T.arts Gallery and Bathurst Regional Art Gallery.
The Bathurst Arts Trail is a collective of artists throughout the Bathurst region who open their galleries to visitors on the first weekend of each month.
It's an excellent way to see inside the art making of local artists - and have a chat.
The artists are also happy to have visitors to their galleries by appointment at other times.
The Bathurst Arts Trail will run this Saturday and Sunday, October 7 and 8 from 10am-4pm.
Check details and addresses at bathurstartstrail.com/
CERAMICS and all things clay are things we get so many questions about at Arts OutWest.
We've put together a post about where to learn pottery, who has equipment, groups that happen and upcoming exhibitions. Take a look.
A group of ceramic artists based in the Orange area have had the idea of making a region-wide community pottery group.
They'll meet on Saturday, October 21 at 11am at the West Room in Orange.
For more information, please contact clayplayceramicstudio@gmail.com
A FEW reminders of opportunities open now for artists.
BRAGS Art Fair: Deadline extended to October 10, 2023. Artists from the Bathurst Regional Council district and surrounding areas, including the Blue Mountains, Lithgow, Oberon, Blayney, Cowra, Orange and Mudgee, are invited to participate in the art fair. More info here.
Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail: For March 16-17, 2024. Calling all skilled artisans. Do you practise an artisan trade or craft? More info here.
BRAG x Bathurst Grange Distillery / Summer Gin Art Competition: Closes November 10, 2023. Calling all regional artists. BRAG is excited to announce its new partnership with Bathurst Grange Distillery and the launch of the BRAG x BGD Summer Gin Art Competition. More info here.
Hidden Treasures: For October 13-14. Calling all donations. Hidden Treasures is an art sale fundraising event for Friends of the Orange Regional Gallery (FORG) where anyone can donate artworks - professional, amateur, novice and emerging artists. More info here.
