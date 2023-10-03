Also open this weekend on the Bathurst Arts Trail are the studio spaces of Claire Newlyn (Bathurst), David Lake (Newbridge), Grahame Martin and Stephanie Field (Bathurst), Jane Patterson (Bathurst), Jenny Beach (Millthorpe), Jenny Stonestreet (Bathurst), Karen James (Mount Rankin), Kerry Twigg (Peel), Malcolm Booby (Saturday only) (Peel), and also the galleries T.arts Gallery and Bathurst Regional Art Gallery.