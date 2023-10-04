Western Advocatesport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Bathurst Sportsground will not be ready to host cricket on Saturday

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
October 4 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Bathurst Sportsground's long-awaited re-opening has been delayed, with unfavourable weather conditions making the surface unsuitable for use.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

More from sports
'He's pure talent': Can CYMS' big ticket signing compensate for loss of depth?
Ben Orme has committed to playing for CYMS in 2023/24, reuinting with his former Bathurst City captain Joey Coughlan. Picture by Phil Blatch
'He can win a game all by himself with both bat and ball.'
Riley Krause
No comments
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.