THE Bathurst Sportsground's long-awaited re-opening has been delayed, with unfavourable weather conditions making the surface unsuitable for use.
The Sportsground has been shut since March 2021, having undergone a massive $1.5 million upgrade to transform the historic venue into a premier facility that will predominately used for cricket.
Officials from Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket had originally scheduled Rugby Union and Bathurst City to play at the Sportsground in the opening round of the season.
It has subsequently been moved to Morse Park.
Bathurst Regional Council confirmed the venue is unable to host cricket on Saturday because the couch turf surface has not reached the level required for competition play.
"Council has been working with the Bathurst District Cricket Association in the lead up to the start of the cricket season and keeping them updated on works and will continue to do so," council's recreation manager Mark Kimbel said.
"Although we are experiencing warm days, night temperatures have remained relatively low with frost events slowing turf growth.
"Council is continuing to promote the growth of the couch turf on the field in order for the Bathurst Sportsground to be available for use as soon as practicable.
"The Bathurst Sportsground is not available for cricket this weekend."
The round two fixture between Bathurst City and Cavaliers on October 14 remains scheduled for the Sportsground, however, this may change depending on the turf's condition.
The $1.5 million project is being funded by Bathurst Regional Council, with the help of two grants - a $75,000 NSW Government-funded ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Cricket Legacy Fund and a $40,000 Cricket NSW-administered Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund.
The Sportsground has historically hosted cricket, athletics and rugby league, having hosted 25 Group 10 Rugby League grand finals between 1950 and 1981.
Records of the Sportsground's existence can be traced back to the 19th century, when it was once referred to as the Bathurst Cricket Ground in the National Advocate archives.
When re-opened the Sportsground will be used primarily for cricket, rugby league and athletics.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.