Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Bathurst for Yes says volunteers have put in big effort as Voice referendum looms

Updated October 10 2023 - 9:24am, first published October 9 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, Shadow Minister for Roads and Transport Sam Farraway and federal Nationals leader David Littleproud in Lithgow recently (left) and public health physician Dr Elizabeth Barrett (right). Picture on left by Reidun Berntsen
Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, Shadow Minister for Roads and Transport Sam Farraway and federal Nationals leader David Littleproud in Lithgow recently (left) and public health physician Dr Elizabeth Barrett (right). Picture on left by Reidun Berntsen

LOCAL Yes campaigners say their volunteers knocked on more than 2000 Bathurst doors in the run-up to pre-poll opening for the Voice to Parliament referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.