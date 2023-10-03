Western Advocate
Race fans queued for hours for the chance to meet their favourite Bathurst 1000 drivers

By Jacinta Carroll, and Bradley Jurd
Updated October 3 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 6:09pm
RACE fans were out in force on Tuesday afternoon, in some cases lining up for hours for the chance to meet their favourite drivers.

