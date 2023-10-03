RACE fans were out in force on Tuesday afternoon, in some cases lining up for hours for the chance to meet their favourite drivers.
James Priest from Orange queued for three hours to meet Craig Lowndes and to get a Triple Eight model car and photos signed at the Supercheap Auto signing.
Mr Priest said he was a huge fan of motor sports.
"I live in Orange and came over this morning," he said.
His plan was to drive home late Tuesday evening and drive back and forth to Bathurst this week and over the race weekend.
Mr Priest is such a huge racing fan he already has four or five autographs from Lowndes this year.
He said Lowndsey is his favourite driver because of his down-to-earth attitude and the fact he always makes time for his fans and said Bathurst is without a doubt the best Supercars race in the series.
"I think it's because in Bathurst, fans can access the drivers. It's great," he said, adding this year he has also been to races at Newcastle, Motorsport Park and the 12 Hour at Mount Panorama in February.
"It's great to see the drivers at each round," he said.
Dale Sudholz and his wife Marilyn paid a visit to Pirtek Bathurst for the chance to meet drivers Anton de Pasquale, Tony D'Alberto, Will Davison and Alex Davison on Tuesday.
The couple had made the trip to Bathurst from Heathcote, near Bendigo, Victoria.
Mr Sudholz has been coming to Bathurst since 1969 and has only missed one race and that was the COVID-19-restricted year.
"All five of my kids have come up here. They've all moved away now," he said.
"My wife and I are retired now and we've been to every race on the mainland this season."
Interestingly, Mr Sudholz's five kids have all raced against de Pasquale, D'Alberto and the Davison brothers in go-karts.
Unfortunately, they didn't beat them.
