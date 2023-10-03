Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Tennis Talk | Players excel against quality opposition at Bathurst Tennis Centre

By John Bullock
October 4 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This year's October long weekend spring Open and Junior Tennis Tournament held at the Bathurst City Tennis Club was a huge success with players coming from all over the state to participate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.