This year's October long weekend spring Open and Junior Tennis Tournament held at the Bathurst City Tennis Club was a huge success with players coming from all over the state to participate.
'Slugger' John Bullock and player in the tournament praised head coach and co-ordinator of the tournament Andrew Mitton, saying the tournament was a huge success.
"If you're going to stage a tournament, especially with nationally ranked players in it, you have to get it right and run it in a truly professional manner, and that's where Andrew Mitton and his hard-working committee excelled," he said.
The Eglinton Tennis Club were strongly represented in all divisions and did surprisingly well.
Nationally ranked Jeorge Collins won the tier one open singles title defeating Hayden Ciguenza 6-2, 6-1.
James Church defeated Jayden Simpson 6-3, 5-7, 10-8 in a super tie-breaker.
The Skien-Auvaa duo won a thriller over the Jones-Leong pair 6-4, 7-6.
Zahli Broome and Hannah Skien were gallant in defeat, going down in the 10 years girls doubles 6-4, 6-4.
'Iron Lady' Allyson Schumacher and 'Slugger' Bullock went down in a nail biter in the special mixed doubles semi-final 1-6, 7-5, 10-3 in the super tie-breaker.
Sarah Tree and Kurt Booth also lost a thriller 6-2, 5-7, 10- 8 in a super tie-breaker.
To all the Eglinton and Bathurst City players combined, James Church, Jeorge Collins, Iron Lady Schumacher, Rod Schumacher, Slugger Bullock, Sarah Tree, Kurt Booth, Leo Meares Joe Camilleri, Alex Mitton, Dominique Mitton, Gabby Mitton, Matt Gibson and Izzac Scott and to Rod Schumacher's Tennis Academy young guns Hannah Skien and Zahli Broome, well done, you held your head high and did your respective clubs proud.
Well folks what a great depth of players Bathurst has as a whole in this wonderful game of ours.
Until next week it's Slugger signing off.
