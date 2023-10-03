Competition heats up as major singles action gets underway at Majellan

By the Bowling Shark
This week at the Majellan saw the commencement of the Major Singles for the Club with so many playing, it was required that the players complete the first round in two shifts, both morning and afternoon. With lots going on this is how the week rolled:
Wednesday 27 September 2023
Rink five: Maureen Taylor and Robyn Adams held the lead early against Liz Draper and Graham Scott who were 10-5 up by the 9th. Team Scott turned the pages on the opposition on the 12 th and lead from there to take the win 19-14.
Rink six: Heather Sinclair, Val Zylstra and Kerry Lucas were also in front early against Deb Cox, Betsy Thornberry and Robyn Stenhouse. Team Lucas stopped going forward on the 8th and allowed Team Stenhouse to take control and the match 21-15.
Saturday 30 September 2023 - Major Singles (marker indicated in brackets)
Rink two: (Marker: Hugh Brennan) Mick Sewell missed the start against Noel Witney who was 10-0 up by the 6th . Even with a rest break Mick struggled to get the form to take on the challenge, with Noel winning the match 25-13.
Rink three: (Marker: Jeff Adams) Allan Clark went head to head against Paul Francis over 26 ends of play. For the first 21 ends there was nothing between either player, and the match could have gone either way. Allan claimed victory 25-17.
Rink four: (Marker: Tim Pickstone) Max Elms eased his way into his match against Tom King who was competing for the first time in the Major Singles. Max took no mercy from the start to the finish only 17 ends later winning 25-10.
Rink five: Des Sanders got a scare against Andrew Moffatt who held his own for the first 12 ends. The momentum changed to benefit Des and he went on to win the match in 22 ends of play 25-10.
Rink six: (Marker: Greg Cross) Glen Carter is another new competitor to the Major Singles format and he tried his best against the veteran skills of Mick Foxall who had the lead from the 4th end to the last on the 24th end, winning the match 25-16.
Rink seven: (Marker: Trevor Sharpham) Shaun Elphick is another new starter taking on the challenge and he was matched up with Lacie Koszta who is no stranger to competition. Lacie was chased down for 17 ends by Shaun who had a great first effort in competition, he was unlucky and went down 25- 16.
Rink three: (Shaun Elphick) Jeff Adams and Ted Parker were on a mission to see how far they could go and to see who could gain the upper hand. The match was played over 34 ends and the scores were tied on three occasions, Ted winning in the end 25-20.
Rink four: (Marker: Tim Pickstone) Glen Urza came out of the blocks to give himself a 5-0 lead by the 3rd against Hugh Brennan. Hugh soon caught up and took the lead until Glen levelled the scores on the 11th (11 all). The scores were level again on the 19 th (19 all), with Glen getting it done 25-21.
Rink six: Bill Dawson, Dick Graham and Mick McDonald were 7 all after 7 ends of play against Gary Cameron, Peter Zylstra and John Hobson. The scores were again level on the 19 th (21 all) with Team McDonald taking the honours 23-21.
Rink seven: Robert Thompson, Ron Hogan and Dennis Harvey were locked even on the 8th (7 all) against Terry Clark, Peter Phegan and Peter Ryan. The scores were level again on the 13th (10 all) and again on the 15th (11 all). Team Ryan lucky to get the win 17-16.
Sunday 01 October 2023
Rink one: (Marker: Glen Carter) David Josh was 5 all after 7 ends of play against Mick Foxall who did his best to keep up with Dave. Mick and Dave were level again on the 24 th 20 all and were both 24 all on the second last end. Dave just getting the win 25-14.
Rink two: (Marker: Tiger Smith) Lacie Koszta opened up a handy lead by the 10 th (14-5) against Greg Cross. Lacie only took 17 ends to gain the win and destroy the dreams of Greg who also was playing in one of his first Major Championships. Lacie winning 25-9.
Rink three: (Marker: Glen Carter) Mick Nobes shared the lead with the opposition of Craig Bush on the 9th (6 all). Craig opened up a handy lead by the 23 rd (21-14) and went on to win the match 25-14.
Rink four: (Marker: Jeff Adams) Ted Parker went all out with his magic stick and absolutely gave Des Sanders a lesson in singles play. Ted was out to a 18-5 lead by the 13 th and won easily in the end 25-6.
Rink Five: (Marker: Hugh Brennan) Trevor Sharpham opened his challenge for the title against Glen Urza. Trevor was out to a 13-6 lead by the 11th , but Glen came back to level the scores on the 16 th (14 all). The match went down to the wire with Trevor getting the win 25-22.
Rink six: (Marker: Russ McPherson) Peter Hope was giving Noel Witney a scare with the scores close for the first 11 ends (9 all on the 11 th ). Noel got the upper hand and was up 21-10 by the 18th and Peter came back to be 17-22 behind by the 24 th . Noel just getting the win in the end 25-17.
Rink seven: (Marker: Paul Francis) Allan Clark was 9-1 down by the 5 th against Max Elms, however Allan came back to level the match on the 10 th (9 all). Allan held control of the match from there and won after 24 ends of play 25-14.
Rink six: Kevin Dwyer and Hugh Brennan opened the scoring against Rory Elphick and Leonie McGarry. Team McGarry soon opened up the lead to be 10-2 in front by the 7th. Team Brennan tried everything but to no avail, going down 15-11.
Rink seven: Liz Draper and Jo Café played catch up to be level on the 9 th (9 all) and again on the 12th (12 all) against Ruby Elphick and Gary Café. Jo held off the opposition and took the win by a point winning 16-15.
Tuesday 03 October 2023
Rink one: Ron Hollebone, Jake Shurmer and Peter Zylstra were amongst the points early against Ron McGarry, John Bosson and Max Elms. Team Zylstra fell off the perch after 13 ends and allowed Team Elms to take the win 31-19.
Rink two: Dick Graham and Tim Pickstone showed no mercy against Jim Clark and Hugh Brennan with a 17-6 lead by the 13 th . Team Brennan tried their best but fell short in the end going down to Team Pickstone 27-16.
Rink three - Single Men's Championship: (Marker: Peter Hope) Noel Witney and Allan Clark went into battle against each other with a very tight tussle between the two. There was nothing between each player with either of them scoring to gain the lead. However, Noel just got in front to win 25-22.
Rink four: Terry Clark, Ted Parker and Josh Roberson were looking down the barrel of a big loss against Tony Smith, Ron Hogan and Kevin Miller. Team Roberson fought back and tried to keep up with the opposition but fell short to go down 19-14.
Rink five: John Mackey, Paul Jenkins and Terry Burke made it look easy against Terry Chifley, Russ MacPherson and Jeff Adams with a 19-6 lead by the 12th. Team Burke didn't hold back and ran away with the win 33-9.
Rink six: Kevin Dwyer and Mick Foxall were 7 all after 9 ends of play against Kevin Arrow and Trevor Sharpham. Team Sharpham looked to settle down and take a lead by six after 17 ends and went on to win the match 19-15.
Rink seven: Peter Mathis, Greg Cross and Glen Carter were taught a lesson by the only skip I know that is 2-0 as a skip, with Rory Elphick, Peter Phegan and Shaun Elphick being 17-8 in front by the 13th. Team Elphick went on to win the match by 10 points 26-16.
This wraps up another busy week at the Majellan, with the warmer temperatures brining out the players it is great to see. So until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
Wednesday September 27
On a great Spring afternoon for Bowling at the City, One game of Social Triples and 4 games of Social Pairs were set down.
Game No. 1: After the 7th end, Skip. John Archer and Ian Shaw were leading 10 shots to 3 shots over Skip. Garry Hotham and Kathy Evans, who after the 14th end were down 8 shots to 13 shots. Then, John and Ian scored 9 shots to 2 shots to be successful 22 shots to 10 shots over Garry and Kathy after the 21st end.
Game No. 2: By scoring One shot on the 9th end, Skip. Ray Noonan, Denis Oxley and Bruce Rich leveled the scores at 6 shots all with Skip. Robert Lindsay, Jimmy Russell and Garry Bartley, Team Lindsay then led 11 shots to 9 shots after the 14th end. Then by scoring 7 shots to 2 shots were victorious over Team Noonan, 18 shots to 11 shots after the 21st end.
Game No. 3: Welcome back to playing Lawn Bowls at the City, Judy Rodenhuis, who teamed with Skip. Alan Clark and after the 8th end were leading 9 shots to 7 shots over Skip. Paul Rodenhuis and Ian Cunningham, who after the 15th end were down 11 shots to 21 shots to Alan and Judy, who scored a Magnificent Seven shots on the 16th end to lead 28 - 11. Finally, scoring a 4 and a 3 to win convincingly, 35 shots to 11 shots over Paul and Ian after the 18th end.
Game No. 4: After the 8th end the scores were even at 8 shots all. Then Skip. Robert Bourke and Phillip Murray led 22 shots to 13 shots after the 16th end over Skip. Alby Homer and Paul Rapley. By scoring 7 shots to 4 Shots, Robert and Phillip were successful 29 shots to 17 shots against Alby and Paul after the 21st end.
Game No. 5: This was a very low scoring game as Skip. Pat Duff and John Martin just led 4 shots to 3 shots after the 6th end against Skip. Norm. Hayes and Robert Foster, who then led 12 shots to 6 shots after the 12th end and they were successful after the 18th end scoring 16 shots to 10 shots over Pat and John, as their 10 shots were all single shots.
Saturday September 30
On the last Day of our Daylight Savings, Twenty Bowlers enjoyed a great Spring afternoon at the City for their Lawn Bowling games.
Game No. 1: On the 10th end, Skip. Robert Bourke, Neville Townsend and Barry McPherson scored One shot to level the scores at 12 shots all with Skip.Bryan Bromfield, Anthony Morrissey and Margaret Miller, who then were leading 20 shots to 14 shots after the 15th end. Team Bourke fought back by scoring13 shots to One shot to be victorious 27 shots to 21 shots over Team Bromfield.
Game No. 2: By combining exceptionally well, Skip.Michael Hall, Ian Schofield and Grant Brunton led 15 shots to 3 shots after the 10th end against Skip.Garry Hotham, Robert Lindsay and Bruce Rich. Team Hall continued their dominance scoring 14 shots to 4 shots, winning 29 shots to 7 shots over Team Hotham after the 20th end.
Game No. 3: After scoring 2 shots on the 10th end, Skip.Susie Simmons and James Nau were just down 8 shots to 9 shots with Skip.Norm.Hayes and Louise Hall, who then led 16 shots to 11 shots over Susie and James after the 16th end. Norm. and Louise finished the best and the final score being 20 shots to 13 shots over Susie and James after the 21st end.
Game No. 4: This was undoubtedly, " The Match of the Day.", as after the 7th end, Skip.Michael Simmons and John McDonagh led 8 shots to 6 shots against Skip.Kevin Miller and Trevor Kellock. Then on the 14th end, Michael and John scored One shot to level the scores at 12 shots all with Kevin and Trevor, who scored One shot on the 20th end to draw level with Michael and John at 15 shots all. By scoring One shot on the 21st end, Michael and John won a great game of Lawn Bowls over Kevin and Trevor.
