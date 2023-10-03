Competition heats up as major singles action gets underway at Majellan

Game No. 4: This was undoubtedly, " The Match of the Day.", as after the 7th end, Skip.Michael Simmons and John McDonagh led 8 shots to 6 shots against Skip.Kevin Miller and Trevor Kellock. Then on the 14th end, Michael and John scored One shot to level the scores at 12 shots all with Kevin and Trevor, who scored One shot on the 20th end to draw level with Michael and John at 15 shots all. By scoring One shot on the 21st end, Michael and John won a great game of Lawn Bowls over Kevin and Trevor.