THE Bathurst 1000 excitement has well and truly begun, with fans lined up for hours at multiple locations around the city for the chance to meet their favourite drivers.
Supercheap Auto and Autobarn Bathurst attracted large crowds of people on Tuesday, October 3, with some of the Supercar drivers attending the businesses to sign merchandise for fans.
In addition to all of the Bathurst locals, people from all over NSW and interstate have arrived in town and were eager to join the festivities as soon as possible.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
For anyone who missed out on the opportunity to meet their favourite drivers, another signing event will be held on Wednesday, October 4, in Russel Street from 12.15 to 2pm.
A Western Advocate representative attended the driver signings on Tuesday and captured some of the dedicated fans, who were already embracing the Bathurst 1000 fun.
