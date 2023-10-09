Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Harry Janssen will be second Cirencester young person to travel to Bathurst

October 10 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry Janssen (front, centre) is farewelled by Simon King, The Earl Bathurst, Andrew Lennard and Mr Janssen's parents Elaine and Andrew before his big trip to Bathurst. Picture supplied
Harry Janssen (front, centre) is farewelled by Simon King, The Earl Bathurst, Andrew Lennard and Mr Janssen's parents Elaine and Andrew before his big trip to Bathurst. Picture supplied

IT'S been a long wait, but a much-anticipated Bathurst trip is about to start for a young man from the other side of the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.