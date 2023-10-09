IT'S been a long wait, but a much-anticipated Bathurst trip is about to start for a young man from the other side of the world.
Harry Janssen is the second young person chosen to come to Bathurst under the city's friendship agreement with the English Cotswolds town of Cirencester.
The first, Alice Chandler, made her journey in late 2018 and Mr Janssen was meant to follow in 2020.
But his trip was delayed initially by the pandemic and then because he wanted to finish his degree at the University of Worcester.
Now, though, the 22-year-old is ready for the adventure, which he hopes will be life-changing.
"I have lined up some work with a local law firm, Kenny Spring Solicitors, whilst in Bathurst to further my legal education," he said.
"It will be possible for this work to contribute to my qualification as a solicitor, should I go down that career path.
"I will also be engaging with locals through various events to promote the friendship initiative and its work.
"Additionally, I started my own marketing business at the beginning of this year and aim to continue developing that whilst I'm out there."
The Cirencester Community Development Trust says there were more than 170 expressions of interest from Cirencester College students to go to Australia back in 2020.
Since Mr Janssen was chosen as the candidate a few years ago, he has volunteered for the Bathurst-Cirencester friendship initiative and has helped to develop it, according to the Cirencester Community Development Trust.
"Solo travelling to Australia is something that is way out of my comfort zone and was especially as an 18-year-old in 2020, when I was initially meant to go, and so I saw the opportunity to go to Bathurst as a challenge for myself and an opportunity for personal development," Mr Janssen said.
"I had an 'if I can do this, then I can do anything' mentality towards it."
Andrew Lennard from the Cirencester Community Development Trust, Simon King (who travelled to Bathurst in early 2018) from the friendship initiative and The Earl Bathurst gathered for a farewell drink with Mr Janssen in Cirencester's Golden Cross Inn recently.
"The idea is to send a young person from the area, who would not usually have the opportunity, to travel to Bathurst and experience a life-changing opportunity - be it through work, study, the arts, sports or in the voluntary sector," Mr Lennard said.
The friendship initiative between Bathurst and Cirencester was set up in 2017 after Bathurst Regional Council approached Cirencester Town Council with a view to forming an arrangement back in 2015.
Bathurst representatives have also travelled to Cirencester in the past.
The Bathurst-Cirencester friendship is on social media and has accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.