IT MAY have been windy and rainy conditions, but that didn't stop Bathurst 1000 fans from lining up to meet their favourite drivers.
The annual Superfest event was held on Wednesday, October 4, featuring the Transporter and Driver Parade and a chance for fans to get merchandise signed by their favourite Supercars team.
People lined the streets of Bathurst, sporting umbrellas and rain jackets, to get a glimpse of the guys and girls driving into the centre of Bathurst.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Fans came from all over NSW and interstate to be part of the 2023 Race Week, with a heap of action scheduled both on and off the track.
Western Advocate representatives attended the parade and driver signing to snap some pictures of the Bathurst 1000 fans.
