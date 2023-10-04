Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

The rainy weather didn't deter Bathurst 1000 fans from the Superfest

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated October 4 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THOUSANDS of die hard race fans flock to the city every year for the Bathurst 1000, and it's no secret that their dedication to the sport is second to none.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.