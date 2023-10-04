THOUSANDS of die hard race fans flock to the city every year for the Bathurst 1000, and it's no secret that their dedication to the sport is second to none.
But one fan really went the extra mile to guarantee that they could grab autographs from the 2023 Bathurst 1000 Ford drivers.
They lined up for eight hours in windy, wet conditions.
But the 4am arrival was worth it for Sydney-sider Wayne Galbraith, who has been coming to the Great Race to cheer on his favourite drivers for 30 years.
"I've been here since 4am, but that's idiotic," Mr Galbraith said, laughing.
"I drove up yesterday and put the tent up and everything, then came into town this morning and around 8.15am it started to queue up."
Another hardcore Supercars fan at the front of the drivers signing line was Adam Luczak, who has made the trip through the Blue Mountains from Penrith to volunteer for race week.
Mr Luczak said he wanted to get in nice and early to secure some autographs, because starting Thursday, October 5, he will be busy fulfilling his volunteering duties at the main gate of the Mount Panorama racing circuit.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"I got up at 7.30am, had some Nutri-grain, a quick shower then came straight down here to wait for the autographs," he said.
"I start working tomorrow, so it's good to quickly get the autographs."
While Mr Luczak is a big Supercars fan, his family doesn't share the same love.
So each year he volunteers at the Bathurst 1000, giving him the opportunity to experience the thrill of Race Week and be around others who share his need for speed.
And not even the rainy weather predictions could dampen Mr Luczak's mood.
"I know it's going to be rainy over the next couple of days but we love it up here," he said.
"I volunteer so I can get the atmosphere of the V8s because my family isn't into the V8 cars too much.
"Plus I get to meet the drivers, take some photos and get some autographs."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.