Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Photos of the 2023 Bathurst 1000 transporter and driver parade

Updated October 4 2023 - 6:42pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT was wet and windy, but die-hard race fans braved the bad weather to see their favourite drivers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.