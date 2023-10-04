IT was wet and windy, but die-hard race fans braved the bad weather to see their favourite drivers.
They lined William and Russell streets for the annual transporter and drivers parade on October 4, 2023.
It was the trucks that made their way up William Street first, before the classic cars arrived carrying on board the drivers that will contest Sunday's Great Race.
Fans cheered and waved as the cars passed, getting an enthusiastic response back from the drivers.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
After they turned into Russell Street, they disembarked from the cars and got ready to meet their fans at the signing sessions.
Some fans waited from as early as 4am to ensure they were among the first to meet them.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.