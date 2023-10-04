Over 7000 homes in Bathurst have had their power restored, after an unplanned power interruption on Wednesday afternoon.
Essential Energy was alerted to the power outage around 2pm, with the cause of interruption unknown and crews currently investigating the situation.
By 4pm, power was restored.
READ MORE:
The power outage had affected Mount Panorama, where thousands were camped out to watch the Bathurst 1000, with practice to get underway on Thursday.
West Bathurst, Windradyne, Llanarth, Abercrombie, Eglinton, Evans Plains, Dunkeld, Sallys Flat, Turondale, Billywillinga, Freemantle, Mitchell (Charles Sturt University) and Duramana were some of the other suburbs affected by the outage.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.