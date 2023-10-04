Western Advocate
Large tree branch falls on parked cars in George Street, Bathurst

By Jacinta Carroll
Updated October 4 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 3:27pm
A WOMAN sitting in a parked car has had a lucky escape from injury after a massive branch fell on the vehicle in George Street.

