A WOMAN sitting in a parked car has had a lucky escape from injury after a massive branch fell on the vehicle in George Street.
Police Rescue and Bathurst Regional Council are at the scene after the branch fell from a tree in Machattie Park and hit two cars.
Senior Constable Andrew Fielding, a member of Chifley's Police Rescue Unit, was just across the road when the incident occurred at around 2.30pm, just hours after thousands of people were in the area for the annual Bathurst 1000 transporter parade.
He said a woman was sitting in a Mazda 3 when the branch hit it.
"The whole branch has just snapped off and hit the back end of the car," he said.
He said the Mazda suffered what appears to be superficial damage, including small scratches to the paintwork.
"There's no smashed glass or other damage to the panels that we can see. It does seem to be all superficial. She was inside the car, heard it [hit] and got out."
Sen Constable Fielding said the woman was unhurt.
"She was very lucky. Thankfully no-one was walking past either."
A second car, a white Kia, also suffered superficial damage after the branch hit the rear of the car. No-one was in that car at the time of the incident.
Senior Constable Fielding said council would clean up and remove the branch.
"They will get an arborist to come and do it. They will cut it [the branch] from the tree."
He said the tree will have to be secured to ensure it doesn't fall on anyone or anything else.
Senior Constable Fielding said police were just happy no-one was hurt.
"You can always replace a car," he said.
