I AM pleased to announce that the next round of Community Building Partnership grants has opened this week.
The program secures investment for smaller local infrastructure projects that aim to deliver positive social, environmental and recreational outcomes, while promoting community participation and inclusion.
Since its inception, almost $400 million has been put towards more than 18,000 projects across NSW, including upgrades to community buildings, better park facilities and more equipment for sporting clubs.
The Community Building Partnership program is on offer for not-for-profit organisations which are made up of volunteers wanting to make a difference to the local community.
The program isn't about big-money items, it's about those little projects that make a huge difference in our community, like playgrounds, equipment, footpaths and minor building upgrades.
Eligible community groups and local councils are able to apply for grants from $5000; the average grant awarded is around the $20,000 mark.
Applications will close on October 27 at 5pm.
For more information on the Community Building Partnership program, visit the website www.nsw.gov.au/cbp
