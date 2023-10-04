Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Have you got a project that would benefit from the partnership? | State politics

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
Updated October 4 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole is encouraging community groups to apply for Community Building Partnership grants.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole is encouraging community groups to apply for Community Building Partnership grants.

I AM pleased to announce that the next round of Community Building Partnership grants has opened this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.