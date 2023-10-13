Western Advocate
Home/News/Education

Meadow Flat Public disused sandpit now an outdoor learning area

Updated October 13 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole and Meadow Flat Public principal Michael Wood with year five and six students at the school.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole and Meadow Flat Public principal Michael Wood with year five and six students at the school.

THE principal of a small rural school in the Bathurst region says a new outdoor learning area is proving popular.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.