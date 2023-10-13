THE principal of a small rural school in the Bathurst region says a new outdoor learning area is proving popular.
A $32,000 makeover plan for Meadow Flat Public School's disused sandpit was announced by the NSW Government late last year.
The project has since been completed and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole was at the school recently to have a look at the finished product.
"A disused sandpit had been highlighted as a space which could really benefit from a makeover to convert it into something special for the benefit of the children," he said.
"The sand was replaced with a concrete pad and retaining walls, lighting, special outdoor heating strips and furniture were installed.
"This project has been on the school's wish list for some time and being able to undertake this upgrade means so much to the students and teachers alike, who can now enjoy the spring and summer weather."
Meadow Flat Public School principal Michael Wood said the students have enjoyed the new area and the fact the work was undertaken by local tradies meant the local economy also benefited.
"It's a win-win situation for everyone," he said.
"The students spend reading time outside now in the shade of the structure and the area can also be used for arts and crafts or multi-class activities."
The project was funded by a NSW Government Community Partnership Grant of $32,000.
