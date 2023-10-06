A YOUNG Bathurst woman is one of the TAFE NSW students putting their theoretical knowledge to the practical test in Mount Panorama's Pit Lane this year.
The automotive students are working alongside professional race teams, repairing and maintaining vehicles in support classes during Race Week.
As well, some students have landed work placement opportunities within Supercars race teams.
Bathurst's Sally Webster has just finished a Certificate II in Automotive Vocational Studies alongside her HSC and is wrapping up her TAFE NSW experience with work placement at the Great Race.
"Being able to get my certificate while still at school provided me with so many opportunities. Already this year I've worked with and been mentored by some incredible women in motorsport," she said.
"My TAFE teachers have been a great support, focusing on the skills we need to succeed, and encouraging us to take up every opportunity the industry has to offer.
"I feel pumped and prepared to work at the Bathurst 1000. I'm keen to get in on the action."
Elsewhere at Mount Panorama, former Bathurst High and TAFE student Nicholas Cox is working as the number two mechanic for Tickford.
He travels Australia and other parts of the world alongside the racing team.
TAFE NSW's automotive head teacher Trent O'Neill said students will be in Pit Lane from Thursday through to Sunday as part of the TAFE NSW Support Crew "and will be required to problem solve, maintain and repair vehicles as they come into the pits".
Former TAFE NSW student, Matthew Johnson, is working as part of the Dick Johnson Racing (DJR) crew at this year's event.
"How many apprentices can say they've worked in Pit Lane at the biggest event in Australian motorsport?" he asked.
"This is a unique opportunity that puts students' skills to the test in a noisy, fast-paced and very real racing environment."
