FOLLOWING the success of the 2022 initiative - Paint Keppel Street Pink - organisers of the event have taken it up a notch for October 2023, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Shopfronts along the popular street were adorned with everything pink and pretty, with pink streamers and balloons aplenty across several window displays.
This year, the goal has been to Paint Bathurst Pink, with event organisers Narelle Druitt and Sally Rosin encouraging businesses in the Central Business District to get on board the campaign.
In the months leading up to October, Ms Rosin performed a letter box drop with handouts encouraging business participation, with the overall aim of raising awareness surrounding breast cancer.
Dozens of shopfronts and businesses in town jumped on board the opportunity to be a part of the initiative, which culminated in a launch at Bathurst Health Service.
On Tuesday, October 3, representatives from the campaign, BreastScreen Bathurst, and event organisers all came together to properly announce the initiative.
The foyer of the building has been decorated in everything pink, and hospital staff will be donning pink scrubs for the entire month of October.
This is all to convey the importance of being breast aware, and to bring attention to the best methods of cancer prevention.
"We're focused on the awareness campaign, so we just really want women to get checked and men too, because one in 600 men can get breast cancer," Ms Rosin said.
"To us it's really important that people make an appointment with their GP to get a referral or go to BreastScreen Bathurst in Morrisset Street.
"It's a 20 minute procedure and it could save your life."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
BreastScreen Bathurst performs mammograms free of charge for women over 40 years of age.
Any women who fall under that age group are encouraged to get to know their girls, and if they notice any changes or have a family history of breast cancer, it is recommended that they see their GP.
The reason that women aged under 40 are ineligible for a screening is due to the density of their breast tissue, and also the fact that the risk of developing breast cancer increases with age.
Those under 40, usually have breast tissue that is of a high density, so therefore it cannot be tested successfully via mammogram.
So, Ms Rosin recommended that all breast owners get to know their girls by checking for lumps, inspecting them in the mirror as often as possible, and keeping up to date with regular checks.
This is especially important to her, and fellow campaigner Narelle Druitt, due to their close connection with breast cancer.
"It's really important to us as we recently lost a young family friend," Ms Rosin said.
"I've probably had about 10 of my girlfriends that I know that were probably early 40s, that have gone through it as well."'
The event at Bathurst Health Service will be the first of many happening in town during the month of October.
All information regarding the initiative, and a list of businesses involved can be found at the Bathurst Paint it Pink Facebook page.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.