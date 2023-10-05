WITH a Sandown 500 victory to his name and the GOAT by his side, you could argue that there's no one coming into the Bathurst 1000 in a better position to win than Broc Feeney.
At just 20 years of age, the Red Bull Ampol Racing talent is one of the youngest drivers set to line up on the grid for the October 8, 2023 Great Race.
However, he has more than proven himself as a serious threat on any track, having won the last race of the year in his debut season in 2022 and backed up his performance with a further five race wins in 2023.
His last win was just three weeks ago at the Sandown 500, where he managed to hold on to the lead set up for him by co-driver and now six-time Sandown 500 winner Jamie Whincup.
Whincup, who retired from full-time driving at the end of 2021, is considered the Supercars GOAT (greatest of all time) with a record seven championship titles and 125 race wins to his name.
Feeney said it was "pretty special" to win the last Sandown 500 with Whincup, and he's looking forward to contesting Bathurst with him for the second year in a row.
"It's been awesome working with Jamie," he said.
"It's a lot of fun to work with him."
While coming into Bathurst in a strong position, Feeney admits there are "a lot of unknowns" in terms of the strategy for the event.
This will be the first time the Gen3 Supercars race on Mount Panorama and, due to them having a larger fuel cell than the previous cars, there is no set number of compulsory pit stops.
In addition to that, the Bathurst 1000 will be run on soft compound tyres, something that has never been done before.
Feeney said there will be a lot to learn in the practice sessions to inform their strategy, but he has confidence Triple Eight will come up with a great plan of attack to put the #88 Chevrolet Camaro in a competitive position come race day.
"Obviously, having a great co-driver and a great team behind us makes everything a lot easier," he said.
Mount Panorama is a true wildcard track on the Supercars calendar; the complexity of the mountain combined with the length of the Bathurst 1000 makes it possible for anyone to snatch the infamous Peter Brock Trophy.
But that doesn't mean there aren't favourites for the win and certain teams everyone's looking to beat.
For Feeney, there's one team he'll be keeping a very close eye on and doing everything in his power to outperform.
"Erebus has probably been the standout so far this year and they're the ones that we're chasing in the championship, so for sure ... they're our rivals," he said.
The mountain can crush just as much as it can reward, but Feeney knows that if he and Whincup can position themselves at the pointy end as the race draws to a close, they'll have a genuine shot at victory.
"We'll put our best foot forward and hopefully we can be there at the end of the race," he said.
