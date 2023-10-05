WHEN the annual Bathurst 1000 transporter and driver parade made its way through the Bathurst central business district, it aligned with the start of what ended up being a big downpour for the city.
But, still, fans of Supercars and the Great Race lined the streets for their chance to catch a glimpse of their favourite drivers and many waited around for the subsequent autograph signing sessions.
Drivers were blown away with the level of support they received on such a dreadful day weather-wise.
Two-time Bathurst 1000 winner Chaz Mostert was quick to praise the dedication of the fans.
"It makes it more special, because when you have a day like this it shows the commitment of the fans for Supercars, you know, still on the street, come to the signing, no matter what it is," he said.
"Even some of the books we were signing today were absolutely drenched, but they're still getting us to sign it.
"It's a real commitment from the fans here."
Fans proved in 2022 that they'll endure just about any weather conditions to experience the Bathurst 1000, and it adds to the atmosphere for the drivers and their teams.
"Obviously we saw last year the rain on the Mount and, all the campers, everyone was still smiling and having a good time," Mostert said.
"There's really no other atmosphere that I've been to like Bathurst."
Rising Supercars talent Broc Feeney was similarly impressed.
"It's unfortunate two years in a row we've had rain on media day for the 1000, but to see so many people still here out in the rain is awesome," he said.
Thankfully for the fans, the wet weather appears to have come and gone, with no rain on the forecast for the remaining days of Race Week.
