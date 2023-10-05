Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Supercars drivers impressed by fan commitment at Bathurst 1000

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
October 5 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHEN the annual Bathurst 1000 transporter and driver parade made its way through the Bathurst central business district, it aligned with the start of what ended up being a big downpour for the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.