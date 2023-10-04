CHAZ Mostert has achieved on the mountain what many drivers have only ever dreamt of being able to do, but still to this day the sight of that iconic white sign gives him goosebumps.
The two-time Bathurst 1000 champion holds Mount Panorama in the highest esteem, knowing that what happens there every October is always a special addition to the history books.
It's something he thinks about when he arrives at the track for the first time each Race Week.
"Every year I come here and we drive up to the Mount Panorama sign, if it's a Tuesday or Wednesday, you get goosebumps," he said.
"... It's pretty cool to think that early into the weekend we're about to see another story of Bathurst history."
It's been 10 years since his first trip to the Bathurst 1000 as a competitor, and in that time he has experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.
He finished his first Bathurst in 21st place. The following year, 2014, he was the Bathurst champion.
It was a spectacular win for the man who started from last on the grid, whose car had been in the wall at turn two, and hadn't led a lap all day.
With just half a lap to go, Mostert finally passed four-time winner Jamie Whincup, who was severely fuel-compromised, and etched his name on the Peter Brock Trophy with co-driver Paul Morris.
Mostert returned in 2015 to defend his win, but never made it to the grid after crashing his car during qualifying.
He had to watch the race that year from Orange Hospital with a broken leg and a broken wrist.
If he had walked away from the sport after that everyone would have understood why, but instead he has returned each and every year since in search of another Bathurst crown.
In 2021, he claimed it again.
When he lines up for his 10th attempt to win the Great Race, he will do so alongside co-driver Lee Holdsworth, the man he shared his second win with.
After a dismal Sandown 500 three weeks ago, the pair are coming to Bathurst in search of both redemption and a repeat of their last outing on the mountain together.
"It's obviously great to have Holdsy back with me, obviously such good memories here in '21," Mostert said.
"... We obviously didn't get the result we wanted at the 500, but saying that, this is a completely different track. Throw weather in the mix, all kinds of stuff around here, who knows what this weekend's got in store for us?
"We always have a lot of fun when we come here and we're so lucky at WAU (Walkinshaw Andretti United); we've got such great fans and we really build ourselves off their vibe, so this weekend will be special like every time we come here."
If he can win a third Bathurst 1000, he'll equal the success of the legendary Dick Johnson and become just the 14th driver to have three or more Great Race victories.
