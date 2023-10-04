Western Advocate
On The Tee | Stapley is the B grade star at Bathurst

By Bathurst Golf Club
October 5 2023 - 9:37am
Don Stapley was the star of the show at the BGC after a nice 42 points handed him Thursday's B grade title by 2 shots over Tony Wells. David Haley was a shot further back in third while the scratch went to Al Edwards with 21 points.

