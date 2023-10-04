On The Tee | Stapley is the B grade star at Bathurst

Don Stapley was the star of the show at the BGC after a nice 42 points handed him Thursday's B grade title by 2 shots over Tony Wells. David Haley was a shot further back in third while the scratch went to Al Edwards with 21 points.
A three-way tie at the top was the A grade scenario after Rocky Hadson, Mick Godfrey and Steve McDonald all returned 40 points, in the end Hadson was triumphant on a countback. A fine even par round saw the 'ol' warhorse Darrell Bourke win the scratch.
Sarah Thompson's solid round of 38 points gave her a single stroke margin over Linda Edwards and Jenny Murray.
Brotherly love was on display as Sam and Alex Gale posted 50 points to win the 2BBB by a shot over Bob Lockhart Brian Roberson, Bourke teamed with David Lilly to take home the scratch on 39 points.
Tony Wilds headed Saturday's A grade field courtesy of 41 points, Mick Fitzgerald (40) and Terry Staines (39) rounded out the minor placings. Former Bathurst boy Mark Harvey fired 1 over par to grab the scratch.
B grade was the domain of Robert Brown with 39 points, hot on his heels were David Gates (38) and Phil Pittaway (37), Kenny Welch was his usual brilliant self in winning the scratch with 21 points.
Jo Jackson had a very tidy 38 points for a comfortable 5 stroke margin over young gun Maiv Dorman and\ Janet Coles.
Wilds completed the daily double after combining with Peter Chaffey to fire 47 points and hold off Jackson and Zara Noonan (45), Dylan Sargent and James Hundy were the scratch champions on 39 points.
Monday's public holiday saw the running of the ever popular 2 Man Ambrose, on this occasion Dylan Sargent and Jayden Bright returned a net score of 62.8 to salute from Lousea Johnston and Hannah Pigram.
The Petrie's Mitre 10 Bathurst Open will be held on the weekend of the 21-22nd of October.
