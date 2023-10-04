RACE fans have been given a rainy welcome, as Bathurst was smashed by its wettest 24 hour period for the year.
According to Weatherzone in the 24 hours to 9am on Thursday, October 5, Bathurst received 42.2 mm of rain, the most in that same time period since November 14, 2022, which brought a whopping 86.4 mm and resulted in widespread flooding.
It's not ideal conditions, as drivers hi the track for Bathurst 1000 practice on Tuesday, but thankfully for race fans there's no rain forecast for the city until next Tuesday, when the Great Race will be well and truly over.
The rest of Race Week will be relatively cool, compared to conditions of late.
It'll only be a high of 17 and low of one on Friday, followed by a high of 18 and low of three on Saturday.
READ MORE:
For the main event on Sunday, Bathurst will receive a high of 20 and a low of one.
A late shower is forecast for Bathurst on Tuesday and Wednesday, but forecast indicates rainfall won't be majorly significant.
