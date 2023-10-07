ANOTHER year, another car race.
We still don't have an electric car race on Mount Panorama as part of the week's festivities, but I hang on to hope that we will get there one day.
I'm imagining a production car race involving all comers, from Teslas to Nissan Leafs to weird and wonderful retrofitted vehicles.
The race would have the charm of those 1970s races that pitted valiant Mini Coopers against Holden Monaros and Ford Falcons.
I'm not saying it should be instead of the Bathurst 1000, but somewhere in the mix of yearly events held on Wahluu/Mount Panorama. It could be a stand-alone event or appended to an existing one.
Naysayers are quick to point to the problem of how the cars are recharged. But that's only if you're trying to stick to the Bathurst 1000 formula.
Instead, we can work with what electric cars are stupidly good at: getting up to speed faster than any internal combustion engine. No need to have an endurance race when a sprint might be more suitable.
On ABC TV's Australian Story on Monday night, climate scientist Lesley Hughes commented that climate change is not a problem with one solution, but one that needs millions of creative solutions, each adapted to the interests and aptitudes of different people and places across the globe.
She made that comment in the light of Sam Elsom's seaweed farm in Tasmania, which produces livestock feed that reduces the methane emissions burped up by cattle.
Methane is a greenhouse gas 28 times more powerful than carbon dioxide, so anything that reduces that load is going to be a game-changer.
Elsom says that he was driven to do something practical to make a difference.
Clearly Bathurst is the wrong place to farm seaweed, but it's the right place to do something just as bold.
An electric car race is the perfect project for Bathurst, combining our existing, internationally-recognised "brand" with a signature event that brings some fun and excitement to the transition to a cleaner, greener future.
The transition to electric vehicles is well underway globally. In the first half of 2023, according to technology analysts Canalys, EV sales grew by 49 per cent.
Australia has been slow to get on board, but once it gets going, it's likely to happen fast.
As a car race town, we need to meet the future.
