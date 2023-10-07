Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

A new race on the Mount would help us get up to speed with the electric revolution | Eco News

By Tracy Sorensen
October 7 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Tesla at Mount Panorama back in 2018 during an event held to announce that six new superchargers would be coming to the city. Picture by Chris Seabrook
A Tesla at Mount Panorama back in 2018 during an event held to announce that six new superchargers would be coming to the city. Picture by Chris Seabrook

ANOTHER year, another car race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.