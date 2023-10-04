Kings Parade to come alive for inaugural Music in the Parade event

THE weather looks promising for the inaugural Music in the Parade event on Friday night as part of the Race Week festivities.
The twilight event - featuring live music, food, markets and activities - has replaced the long-running Saturday Street Fair on the Bathurst 1000 week calendar.
Bathurst Regional Council says family entertainment will include free jumping castles and an interactive circus performer and there will also be an historic police car display.
Though Wednesday's transporter and driver parade was affected by rain, the forecast for Friday afternoon is for cool but - crucially - dry weather.
Bathurst Regional Council says Music in the Parade will aim to bring people into the heart of the city to benefit the CBD's businesses.
Music in the Parade will be held from 4pm-6pm on Friday, October 6 in Kings Parade.
