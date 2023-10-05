Western Advocate
Dale Wood visits HiTech Verandas Patios Sheds in Bathurst

Bradley Jurd
Bradley Jurd
October 5 2023 - 5:30pm
DALE Wood was the special guest at HiTech Verandas Patios Sheds on Wednesday morning, chatting with eager race fans and signing autographs and posing for photos.

