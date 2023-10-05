DALE Wood was the special guest at HiTech Verandas Patios Sheds on Wednesday morning, chatting with eager race fans and signing autographs and posing for photos.
Wood is set to drive alongside Andre Heimgartner for Brad Jones Racing in this year's Bathurst 1000, but he'll also be going around Mount Panorama in the Porsche Carrera Cup, where he's currently ranked fourth after one round.
The 40-year-old said it's exciting to come to Bathurst each and every year.
"This is so different to any other race that we do," he said.
"On Tuesday I drove up with a group of friends, we did a lap of the Mount and went the George Hotel for a bloody rib eye.
"This race is going to be really exciting. There's so many ingredients to make for a really exciting event, in the 60th year."
Wood believes he has a good chance in both the Bathurst 1000 and Carrera Cup.
"Carrera Cup is something we've been really strong all year long," he said.
"This one in-particular, I really want to go out and do a great job here and get ourselves right front of that championship.
"The 1000, I think with what Andre is doing, with Brad Jones Racing and that car particularly, they're going in a really good direction and I'm lucky to be a part of that.
"So to finish fifth at Sandown sets you up for a really good position for Bathurst.
"It definitely can't be any worse than last year."
Wood unfortunately crashed out of last year's Bathurst 1000, managing to finish only four of the total 161 laps.
His best ever finish in the Bathurst 1000 came back in 2017 when he came fourth when driving with Chris Pither for Erebus Motorsport.
It doesn't whether its Bathurst or any other track, Wood said he loves engaging with the fans.
"I think the fans we have are fantastic," he said.
"When you get to Bathurst and you get that country folk, for me that's what I love.
"They're really approachable people and most people that are here are for one reason and that's just to enjoy a great weekend of motor racing."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.