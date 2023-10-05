IT doesn't get much better than turning up for your first practice session at Mount Panorama and beating the field by more than an entire second.
For the Bathurst-based Anderson Motorsport team they lived out that dream start to their home round when their Super2 Championship-leading driver Zak Best finished at the top of the practice one standings on Thursday morning.
Best clocked a best lap time of 2:05.5180 to put him just outside of Jack le Brocq's Super2 practice lap record of 2:05.3898 that he set back in 2017.
The team finished well clear of runner-up Jack Perkins who was 1.16 seconds off Best's effort.
The Anderson Motorsport Gen2-spec Ford Mustang GT was on song from the outset of Thursday's session.
Best jumped to the top of the standings with half an hour left in practice when he became the first driver to jump into the 2:06s with his 2:06.618.
Just moments later the red flags were waived and the session went on hold when James Masterton buried his Mustang under the tyre wall at Forrests Elbow.
Fourteen minutes later the field were able to get back onto the track, giving them a little under 15 minutes to try and better their times.
Two laps into the restart Best continued to lay the benchmark for the rest of the field when he completed a 2:06.377 lap.
He continued to lower his time lap after lap, recording a 2:05.870 and a 2:05.545, before setting his red hot final time.
Team owner Michael Anderson said it was a beautiful way to start the round.
"Being P1, and being P1 by 1.1 seconds is a big thing for the first session. If he'd got the last sector correct he would have broken the lap record, so we've got some great pace," he said.
"Zak just said it's the best car he's ever driven at the Mount, so the driver's happy, he's quick and the car is great.
"We came into practice with a game plan. That got changed a bit when that red flag came out. We had to restructure things and ensure that Zak was still comfortable with the car.
"We also wanted to see how the wind was affecting the car over the top, especially going into Skyline with a tail wind, because we want to know if that's unsettling the car ahead of qualifying on Friday.
"There were a couple of little things to work on but we're very happy with the car."
It was a great way for the team to begin their Bathurst bid after a recent season-worst 12th placing in the second event at Sandown.
That was an unfortunate result for Best, who was sitting fourth in the race before he was bumped off the track.
The result didn't cost Best the championship lead but a fourth placing for nearest rival Kai Allen narrowed the gap between the pair.
Best (951) leads Allen (918) with Ryan Wood (876) and Cooper Murray (861) also within striking distance.
Anderson said the team are determined to take maximum points on their home track after the Sandown incident.
"Getting taken out at Sandown was no part of the game plan whatsoever. We just wanted to come here and show that we've got the quickest car and the quickest driver and want to deliver on that," he said.
"Finishing fourth for the round at Sandown is probably something that a lot of people would be happy with but we're not because we had a lot better speed than that."
It's been a stellar year so far for the Anderson Motorsport team who also have Jude Bargwanna leading the Australian V8 Touring Car Series.
That series concludes next month at Mount Panorama during the Bathurst International.
The opening race of the Super2 round at Bathurst takes place on Friday at 3.15pm.
