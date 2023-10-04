Hereford Street, rate rise and Voice referendum: Letters to the editor from the past week

WHEN I am asked how Catholics should vote in the referendum to be held on October 14, my answer is "conscientiously".
I do not believe that bishops should, in our democracy, direct their people to vote one way or another in any election.
However, it is our duty to remind Catholics to take their responsibilities as voters seriously; and to help them inform and form their consciences.
Whether you vote "yes" or "no" in the coming referendum, it is important that you know what you are doing.
Let your yes be a carefully considered yes or your no be a carefully considered no.
This year, the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference, in collaboration with the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Catholic Council (NATSICC), published a statement entitled "Listen, Learn, Love", about past issues and those we continue to deal with in the relationships between indigenous and non-indigenous Australians.
I encourage you to read it at socialjustice.catholic.org.au/2023/08/22/social-justice-statement-2023-24/
I also encourage you to read the 2017 Uluru Statement from the Heart (ulurustatement.org/the-statement/view-the-statement/), which sets out concisely and eloquently the aspirations for truth-telling, treaties and a voice.
The Australian bishops, after listening to NATSICC, the voice we set up three decades ago to advise us, endorsed the Uluru statement more than two years ago.
Last year, it was also endorsed by the Plenary Council.
Whichever decision you come to, whatever the result of the referendum, I would ask you to respect those who take a different view.
And I would hope that all of us, whichever way we vote, whatever the outcome, would recommit to healing the wounds of dispossession which have been passed on from generation to generation.
RE: Options for funding Hereford Street upgrade discussed with Premier (September 27).
There is no problem with Hereford Street, per se.
The problems lie at each end of it.
One is called the Edgell Bridge, the other is called Trinity Roundabout.
I leave the Edgell Bridge problem to posterity, as has every other party which has looked at it.
Trinity Roundabout, on the other hand, can be improved, as I have stated in many letters to the paper, by the addition of long slip lanes on each of the four corners, and marking the roundabout as dual lane, so that traffic going straight ahead can stay left, and traffic turning right can use the right-hand lane for the appropriate period.
It's not hard, it works in many places, and it's quite common in the ACT.
If anyone cares to do it, simply standing at the intersection during the morning or afternoon peak periods will show the problem quickly.
Traffic approaching Trinity Roundabout from all directions is forced to slow to a crawl before entering the roundabout.
Traffic leaving the roundabout in all directions flows normally and at or near the speed limit as it wishes.
This is very evident in the afternoon peak from around 3pm on school days.
Traffic leaving the city backs up on Hereford Street as far back as Edgell Lane and further west on occasions.
But it is no fault of poor Hereford Street!
The blockage is at Trinity Roundabout. Always.
I live nearby and use it often.
RE: Council's financial sustainability.
I may have been one of the few people in the room at the September 19 5.30pm info session at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre for the now abandoned special rate variation (SRV) who wasn't a business owner or a pensioner, two groups steadfastly opposed to the SRV due to incapacity to pay.
At the consultation, I learnt that our community has been living beyond its means, in the sense that we have enjoyed and expect council services that we are not necessarily fully paying for.
The availability and maintenance of council services are a significant part of what I and my family have enjoyed about living in Bathurst for almost 20 years.
Add in higher-than-normal inflation and it would seem that the problem with council's (ongoing) financial sustainability still remains.
How are we going to address this?
IT is concerning to me that what I believe is politically motivated and dishonest no campaigning has generated such confusion and fear about a very simple idea.
We are being asked to vote on the formation of a representative committee (The Voice) that may provide advice that will help Australia spend money more wisely to achieve better health and well-being and social justice for Indigenous Australians.
This Voice needs protection in the Constitution because Australia has a history of not listening.
Every one of us will have a story that will lead us to the question, born of frustration: "Why won't they (governments) listen?"
Well, the Voice is an answer to this question with the request for a voice coming from a majority of Indigenous Australians.
Governments do use advisory committees as a mechanism to help them guide policy. Why not for Indigenous Australians?
I am a medical doctor and public health physician who has worked for decades for rural, remote and Aboriginal communities.
I know what works and what doesn't when it comes to health care and it is clear to me that a representative voice, whether local, state or national, is enormously helpful in guiding the decision-making process.
Let's not allow others to fuel our negativity and fears for their own purposes, but rather let's embrace what is right, decent, sensible, clear, honest and in good faith.
This is about the soul of our nation. We have so much to learn. Let's listen!
IN 1996, I was fortunate enough to be involved in the centenary of the 1896 Bathurst People's Constitutional Convention.
The 1896 event was a grassroots gathering, unlike the more official conventions of the 1890s.
The colonies had not yet federated and become states of a Commonwealth of Australia, and the document which eventually emerged in 1900-1 was essentially a federal compact.
That is, its primary purpose was to bind the states and set out their relationship with the Australian government in Canberra.
It is hardly surprising then that the Constitution seems to have a number of glaring omissions.
There is no single statement of political, let alone human rights. Fortunately, executive government is balanced by a strong judicial system.
Nor is there much specifically about the institutions of government and politics. John Bannon and I facilitated a session on parliament, and there was more comment about what the document does not say than about what it does say.
It was always assumed that the federal parliament would operate as the colonies had done, and would follow the British Westminster model.
Observers then and now understand that we inherited an unwritten set of rules that are set out in conventions.
Generally this system works, but it depends very much on political players adhering to these unwritten rules or understandings.
The ousting of the Whitlam Government in 1975 is correctly referred to as a constitutional crisis because the system broke down as some key players wilfully ignored conventions.
The delegates of 1996 showed that they are keenly interested in their Constitution. It is, after all, the ultimate constraint on governments.
The Constitution begins "Whereas the people".
There was warm applause when the plenary session endorsed a resolution that the government should explore models of a possible republic, including a referendum.
Whether people voted in that referendum with their heads or their hearts is not clear. A later prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, commented that the monarchists of the day manipulated the process to get a negative result, thus breaking the nation's heart.
Australians have the opportunity to show their love of the Constitution when asked whether the document should include mention of an Indigenous Voice.
It is significant that the concept of the Voice arose from the Uluru Statement from the Heart, which mentioned Treaty, Truth and Voice.
The notion of the Heart refers both to the heart of Australia - Uluru - and to the way in which the people researching the needs of Indigenous peoples delivered their message.
This is a statement of sincerity and of a yearning for justice.
A very negative no campaign began with the vandalising of yes posters and I believe it has continued in that same destructive way.
I believe the no campaign has been very divisive while making absurd accusations against the yes campaign. Its main hope seems to be that it can make people fear the idea of the Voice.
It is all a bit unfortunate considering the words of John Farnham's song You're The Voice about refusing to live in fear.
Most referenda are lost, partly because of the stringent rules for constitutional alteration. They should not be lost because people have been intimidated.
Anyone who is confused or hesitant about what the referendum on the Voice proposes might find the AAP Fact Check and the RMIT Fact Lab helpful.
Other sites which identify misleading information include the Australian Electoral Commission website and The Guardian's critical annotated and fact-checked assessment of the yes and no pamphlets.
The 1896 Bathurst Convention was credited with invigorating the move to federation, which had stalled somewhat.
The 1996 centenary helped the move towards a referendum about our head of state.
Bathurst people have a strong tradition of encouraging ownership of the Constitution.
Alan Moir penned a significant cartoon in the Sydney Morning Herald of March 4, 1997.
It depicts the scene in 1897 with two Indigenous people sitting outside a public building (which has a sign saying "People's Convention"), being entered by top-hatted white men.
The older Indigenous person says: "In 100 years we'll be there ... accepted, proud, healthy ... humiliations long gone ...."
How long must we wait?
I will vote yes and do it proudly. The Constitution should be a living document and not a moribund thing stuck in 1901 mode.
While the document is not easy to alter, it does contain provision for alteration, so it was envisaged that it could be updated.
The fact is that constitutional government is a constrained system. People should not fear any alteration which does not weaken these constraints.
Adding another Voice to which government must answer increases the constitutional safeguards.
Surely, anyone of goodwill must welcome any change which could address the terrible gap in social outcomes between Indigenous Australians and the rest of us.
I will vote yes very much for my grandchildren.
Constitutional recognition of the land's sovereign first peoples will create a more just and open society. Surely, this is what a Constitution should do.
OUR alternative prime minister Peter Dutton has a simple catchcry for no voters: "If you don't know, vote no."
Ever since I can remember, my parents and teachers would say: "If you don't know, then go and find out."
In later years, it became: "Go and research, gather the facts, analyse, make an informed decision and review. Don't be lazy and leave it to others."
But Mr Dutton would rather advise: Don't get involved, just go back to the couch, watch the footy and order home delivered pizza. Don't bother to make an informed decision, just simply vote no.
I know that many no voters have made an informed decision and that is okay for them and fair enough.
But for an alternative prime minister to push for the dumbing-down of Australians and advocate a lazy decision is unforgivable.
We are supposed to be striving to be a smarter nation, not a dumber nation.
The USA is plagued by an educational system that fails to teach "critical thinking" (the objective analysis and evaluation of an issue in order to form a judgement).
Lack of critical thinking leads people to blindly follow the views of others, such as politicians, shock jocks and spruikers.
I ask that no voters who don't know please read up on the arguments each way and then make an informed decision.
WHY will I be voting yes in the upcoming referendum? It is pretty simple.
I support the constitutional recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. (So, I note, does Peter Dutton, the Liberal Party and basically all of the country.)
I also support Indigenous Australians having a representative body created by legislation and which can at any time be changed by legislation. (So, I note, does Peter Dutton. In fact, it's Liberal Party policy to legislate a Voice.)
The truth is, the entire political opposition to the Voice is based on a mistruth: that an amendment to the Constitution will entrench a Voice with uncertain powers. That is false.
If the referendum is passed, there will be no Voice until Parliament legislates and Parliament can at any time amend that legislation.
It's a bit like the Constitution giving the federal government power over tax matters. That doesn't create tax law, just the power to make such law.
It is also a bit like section 101 of the Constitution, which says there "shall" be an "Interstate Trade Commission".
In fact, there is no longer one, because it long ago fell into disuse.
Don't buy the scare campaign. Vote yes with confidence!
