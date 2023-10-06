Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Marianne Cannon presents Real World Gardener, syndicated to 2MCE | Tuned In

By Brett van Heekeren
October 7 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Real World Gardener presenter Marianne Cannon broadcasting from the studios of 2RRR and heard on 2MCE.
Real World Gardener presenter Marianne Cannon broadcasting from the studios of 2RRR and heard on 2MCE.

COMMUNITY radio has a commitment to provide access to local voices while also offering a diversity of programming to its community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.