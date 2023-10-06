COMMUNITY radio has a commitment to provide access to local voices while also offering a diversity of programming to its community.
To achieve that goal, the 450-plus community stations that span the nation are connected by the Community Radio Network, allowing stations to share programs created by fellow stations from around the country and offering expertise that would otherwise not be available to a station's own community.
With spring in the air for many in the community, thoughts turn to our gardens and any advice or expertise on what we should be doing in that space definitely comes in handy.
Fortunately, 2MCE offers a team of gardening experts headed by Marianne Cannon, horticulturalist and educator, to provide a holistic approach to gardening organically.
Real World Gardener is a gardening show with a twist, with many segments covering all aspects of gardening and horticulture.
Segments include garden design, plant doctor, herbs and spices, permaculture, wildlife in focus, about Australian birds, growing your own, favourite plants, and gardening tools.
All segments are offered with co-presenters who are representatives in their field of expertise.
Marianne Cannon worked as an education officer at the Sydney Royal Botanic Gardens for nine years and always had the desire to create a gardening show with an educational focus.
The result of that desire is Real World Gardener, broadcast from radio 2RRR 88.5 FM in Sydney.
The program has been broadcasting since September 2009 and is now syndicated to radio stations around Australia via the Community Radio Network.
2MCE is delighted to be able to bring this unique program to its listeners each Thursday from 11am and Sundays from 9.30am.
