JEORGE Collins' mammoth 2023 season of tennis became even better with his victory in the men's tier one singles at the Bathurst Spring Open.
The Bathurst player entered his home tournament as the number three seed and dispatched all before him, dropping just a total of 17 games over five matches to win his maiden open title.
Collins won every match in straight sets and hardly let number four seed Hayden Ciguenza into the contest during a dominant showing in the final.
Tournament director Andrew Mitton said it continues what's been a stunning season of tennis from Collins.
"He's having a pretty amazing year," he said.
"Jeorge won the Pizzey Cup, made the NSW All Schools Team and made the Australian merit side. He was the standout in this tournament as well.
"In his last two matches at this tournament he was just a class above. He won those matches zero and one and then the final two and one against extremely good quality opponents."
It was one of the Bathurst Tennis Club's major events for the year, with 240 entries and over $4,500 in prize money awarded.
Collins wasn't the only Bathurst player who was having a great time on their home courts.
James Church won the open men's tier two singles and Collins nearly made it a pair of titles when he and Alex Mitton were runners-up in open men's doubles.
Dominique Mitton was runner-up special women's singles.
Markus and Eleksa Matiszik won the B grade mixed doubles and Margie Powell was runner-up in B Grade women's doubles.
The city's juniors were also in great form, with Savanah Auvaa and Hannah Skien winning the 12 years doubles.
Arabella Gilbert (12 girls singles), Skien (10s girls singles) and Izaac Scott (14 boys doubles) all picked up runner-up finishes.
Mitton said it's great to have the event being so well supported from home players.
"We had a great roll up, probably between 20 to 30 players from across all the clubs in Bathurst, which was fantastic to see," he said.
"Right across the board, from the top tier down to B grade, we had a great turnout for the event."
