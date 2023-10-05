Plan your trip in advance and if possible, make a booking

Store car keys securely and out of sight in caravans, tents and hotel accommodation

Get to know your surrounding campers

Leave valuables at home - if you must take valuables with you, ensure they are secured and kept out of sight. This includes laptops, phones and iPads.

Lock your caravan or campervan when unattended

Where possible, use a lock to secure your tent

Where possible, use a portable alarm in your tent or campervan

Plan for changes to weather conditions

Ensure valuables are not left in unattended vehicles, and4