POLICE are urging race fans to be vigilant when on the roads, as the city's population exploads for the Bathurst 1000.
A high-visibility policing operation - Operation Bathurst 2023 - will be running at the 60th anniversary of the iconic race at Mount Panorama.
It will help ensure event and patron safety and security, with 200,000 competitors, officials and spectators expected to descend on Mount Panorama for the four-day event.
Operation commander and Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree said police will be out in force focusing on road safety and crowd behaviour.
"People are encouraged to enjoy themselves responsibly, be considerate of their neighbours and the people around them, and act accordingly for what is a family event where people of all ages are present.
"We want racegoers to enjoy the weekend, be responsible for their own actions and take care of their mates.
"We're urging all motorists to be extremely vigilant in managing their speed, fatigue and driving behaviour, especially with thousands of extra vehicles on the road coinciding with the end of NSW school holidays."
To ensure race goers and other motorists can make it to their destination safely, additional Traffic and Highway Patrol officers will be deployed.
"Don't put yourself, or other road users at risk, our officers will be on alert and - if you break the road rules - will enforce them," Assistant Commissioner Greentree said.
"The community should be aware that we will have licensing police in and around licensed venues to target alcohol-related crime and anti-social behaviour."
Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings said the Bathurst 1000 is a fantastic event.
"It's an incredible mix of speed, adrenaline but also wrapped up in safety and the procedures to make this a great race," he said.
"I'm looking forward to a fantastic show being put on for all the spectators.
"Bathurst very much appreciates the economic benefits this event brings to not just Bathurst but the entire state of NSW."
For information about the event visit the Bathurst 1000 website.
For information about event traffic information, visit the Live Traffic website.
