THERE was a delicious frittata and plenty of salad and rolls to go around at The Big Lunch on October 5, 2023.
It was the first time the free lunch initiative had been held at Café Viva and it was a very popular event.
It is estimated that about 70 people came along throughout the hour and a half, with about 40 people dining simultaneously at its peak.
All the food was prepared by staff from Café Viva and Viva Eats, both of which provide employment in hospitality to people with disabilities.
The Big Lunch is designed to give people an opportunity for a free meal once a week, along with social connection.
It is also helping to increase the hours of available work for staff at the café.
The Big Lunch will be held at the café every Thursday from 12pm to 1.30pm.
