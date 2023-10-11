Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Photos of people at the first Big Lunch at Café Viva

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated October 11 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE was a delicious frittata and plenty of salad and rolls to go around at The Big Lunch on October 5, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.