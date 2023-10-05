Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Ford's Bathurst 1000 parity call is waved away as Erebus' Will Brown tops first practice session

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated October 5 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 2:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

EREBUS Motorsport's Will Brown had the honour of topping the first ever Supercars Gen3-era practice session at Mount Panorama on Thursday during a day of unfortunate news for Ford fans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.