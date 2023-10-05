EREBUS Motorsport's Will Brown had the honour of topping the first ever Supercars Gen3-era practice session at Mount Panorama on Thursday during a day of unfortunate news for Ford fans.
Brown recorded a time of 2:05.965 midway through a session where teams experimented with their setups and gathered as much data as possible with the new machinery.
But the big news from the middle of Thursday's racing schedule at Mount Panorama was the announcement that Supercars would not be making any parity adjustments to Mustangs in the field.
It's been a miserable season for Ford in the 2023 Supercars Championship, with the manufacturer's teams accounting for just two wins from the 23 races held so far this year.
The Ford Homologation Team filed a request for Supercars to make an adjustment to the category's parity setup which, if implemented, would likely have come through an aerodynamic package upgrade.
However, just under an hour before the first practice session got underway Supercars released a statement saying that the prescribed number of parity triggers that showcase an imbalance between the cars had not been met.
"Supercars received a request from the Ford Homologation Team to implement a parity adjustment in advance of the Repco Bathurst 1000 outside of the Parity Review System," the release read.
"Supercars considered the request ... which require[s] the consent from all Supercars teams to implement the requested parity adjustment change.
"After numerous meetings with all Teams and key stakeholders, the requisite consent from the Supercars Teams has not been established."
The first practice session was effectively a 'reset' for drivers who have previously contested the Bathurst 1000, given the Gen3 cars' different traits.
Brodie Kostecki produced a fastest time of 2:06.072 early in the session.
Brown jumped his teammate at the half hour mark and that time would end up staying at the top of the standings for the remainder of the session.
Grove Racing's Matt Payne gave Mustang fans something to cheer about nearly equalled Brown's time.
He was just seven thousandths shy of topping the session while Kostecki's time would remain good enough for third place.
Walkinshaw Andretti United's Chaz Mostert was on target to better Brown's effort but a wide exit at the Chase saw him forced to settle for the fourth fastest time.
He said the first Gen3 experience at the Mount was full of learning moments, especially throughout the middle sector of the track.
"It was a pretty interesting session. You can feel the grip difference changing from a hard tyre to a soft tyre around here, for sure," he said on the broadcast.
"In saying that, the car is lacking the downforce of last year's car as well. You'll find the car will be quicker in certain corners but I'd say when it comes to the real aero-based corners and across the top you'll see the car be a fair bit slower."
David Reynolds finished in fifth for the session while Scott Pye, Broc Feeney, Anton De Pasquale, Andrew Heimgartner and Craig Lowndes rounded out the top 10.
Around nine tenths of a seconds covered first through to tenth on the standings.
It was a relatively drama-free practice session for all drivers.
There were a large share of off-track moments coming at the Chase but every car was able to make its way back onto the circuit.
Friday's first practice session of the day gets underway from 10am.
