The changing face (and licensees) of a grand Bathurst corner hotel

THE Family Hotel in Bentinck Street has a history that goes back to the early 1860s, when local builder and contractor Robert Rae built it.
Mr Rae's first business was a candle and soapworks in Bentinck Street in the mid-1840s before he went on to establish a timber yard on the same block. He kept his candle and soapworks going for two decades.
This week's image shows a Family Hotel advertisement from 1893 when Mrs McSorley was the licence holder.
Shortly after Mr Rae purchased allotment No. 1 of section No. 10, he drew up the design and started work on erecting a new two-storey hotel constructed of bricks.
Being quite elderly, Mr Rae didn't actually want to operate the hotel himself, so after completion, he sought Rachel Leeds to obtain a licence for the establishment.
She then moved from George Street, bringing her shingle with her. She called the new pub the Victoria Hotel, but applied for another licence at the Bathurst Licensing Court on April 27, 1861 and immediately moved on to William Street under a new hotel name.
Mr Rae's hotel boasted 20 rooms, including a large assembly room, two dining rooms, two bathrooms, a 10-stall stable, two coachhouses and other outbuildings.
A section of the block had needed filling, so Mr Rae called for interest, at one shilling and sixpence per yard, to do the job.
Mr Rae lived at Pine Cottage at the time and, after completing his new hotel, he decided to put on a "sumptuous spread" to mark the event.
At the time, the Bathurst district had been visited with continued rain, snow and sleet for about five weeks.
For some three days before his opening, however, there were beautiful days.
After the departure of Rachel Leeds, the hotel was licensed to Mr Rae himself.
Shortly after he become licensee, however, the inn was offered for sale in late 1862.
Goldmining was the major industry in Bathurst in 1862 and there were 52 hotels to quench the thirst aroused by this dusty undertaking.
Any "forty-niners" (gold-seekers) had only to call in on one of the inns or hotels to drink.
It was noted in that year that Bathurst had 12 blacksmiths and eight boarding houses catering for travellers to the goldfields, while tradesmen included 33 bootmakers, seven bricklayers and brickmakers, six builders, 11 butchers, 24 carpenters and cabinetmakers and 13 grocers.
There were two chemists: Mr H. Butterworth of Howick Street and Mr J. Parker in William Street.
Possibly it was a good time to sell a hotel.
The hotel wasn't licensed for several years. At one stage, Mr Rae managed to convince the Bathurst Borough Council to rent a portion of his impressive building as a town hall.
Later, during James Shanahan's time as licensee, there was an unfortunate incident when James Wright died in mid-May 1886 after he fell over in the hotel.
The fatal accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon on May 20.
Wright, an ex-policeman and bailiff, ascended the verandah of the hotel, which was only three feet or so above the level of the footpath, staggered about for a while, and then fell to the ground head first.
He did not rise and it was found he was unconscious and bleeding profusely from the head.
The police were sent for and James was conveyed to the Bathurst Hospital, where it was found that his skull had been fractured. He never rallied and died at seven o'clock.
The deceased had joined the police force under Superintendent Morrisset and had distinguished himself by his intrepid conduct in the bushranging days.
Inspector Sir Frederick Pottinger from Forbes was Morrisset's second-in-command and well known to James Wright.
Wright was instrumental in arresting the Clark gang and the well-known "Thunderbolt" at Uralla.
An inquest was held on his body and a verdict was returned to the effect that death was caused by injuries accidentally received.
