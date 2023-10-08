Western Advocate
Home/Community/History
Our History

The changing face (and licensees) of a grand Bathurst corner hotel | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
October 8 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The changing face (and licensees) of a grand Bathurst corner hotel
The changing face (and licensees) of a grand Bathurst corner hotel

THE Family Hotel in Bentinck Street has a history that goes back to the early 1860s, when local builder and contractor Robert Rae built it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.