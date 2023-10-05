THE first day of festivities at Mount Panorama saw thousands of faces out and about to take in the on-track action at the Bathurst 1000.
Thursday, October 5, marked the first day of official events for 2023 - the 60th anniversary of the Great Race.
There were people from all over Australia and even overseas, who travelled to Bathurst to take part in the historic weekend.
Race goers were happy to soak up the sunshine, after what was a very wet Wednesday for the Driver and Transporter Parade through the Bathurst Central Business District.
Several fans were also shopping in the merchandise tents, and enjoying a bite to eat at one of the many food stalls available.
A Western Advocate representative attended the first day of events at Mount Panorama and snapped plenty of pictures of race revellers.
